Huskies' Memmelaar Is New Addition to Questionable List
Proving even more vulnerable in the trenches than previously known, the University of Washington football team listed starting offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar as questionable for Saturday's Michigan game at Husky Stadium, according to the Big Ten availability report.
Also, the tight-end position isn't doing the Huskies any favors either with four of them deemed out or questionable two hours prior to kickoff.
Coming into this Big Ten match-up, the Huskies already were missing a prominent lineman in junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, out for the season with an Achilles tendon tear from the Rutgers game, another key defender in starting edge rusher Zach Durfee, who arrived at Husky Stadium wearing a protective boot, was rated questionable and has been considered a game-time decision all along.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Memmelaar, a junior from Middleton, Idaho, started each of the first five UW games at left guard after coming back from a knee injury that forced him to miss all of the 2023 season. His latest injury has not been specified.
If he can't play, expect 6-foot-2, 310-pound Landen Hatchett to make his first Husky start at the left guard spot.
Durfee, dealing with a toe injury, has been considered a game-time decision all along by coach Jedd Fisch, yet the fact he wore a boot to the stadium Dawg Walk hardly was an encouraging development that he would play against the Wolverines. Any one of four or five players could pull Durfee's snaps if he can't go.
Senior walk-on tight end Owen Coutts also was listed as questionable after playing in the first five games, either at tight end or on special teams.
Six UW players were ruled out of the game and most of them were not a surprise. They included three tight ends in senior Quentin Moore, sophomore Ryan Otton and junior walk-on Wilson Schwartz, plus sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., freshman safety Rahim Wright Jr. and Parker.
The 6-foot-3, 249-pound Schwartz was the only not listed before. He has not appeared in a UW game in his career, which covers the 2021 season and, after a long layoff, this year.
The potential absence of four tight ends, plus a fifth in freshman Charlie Crowell, who was lost to a season-ending injury in fall camp, leaves the Huskies with just two available -- junior starter Keleki Latu and freshman Decker DeGraaf.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington