Huskies' Moose on the Loose as Spring Football Nears
If Justin Hylkema wasn't imposing enough in a University of Washington football uniform, filling it out with his 6-foot-8 and 323-pound frame, imagine this kid nicknamed "Moose" atop a lime-colored scooter, zipping around the exterior of Husky Stadium, at a high rate of speed and seemingly without a care.
Yet there was the young offensive tackle, a month before spring football practice, going places in a hurry.
His UW coaches would only be so happy to see him move through the depth chart in a similar manner, pulling out and knocking people out of his way.
With spring football a month away, Hylkema finds himself situated in a middle group of Husky offensive linemen -- stuck between veteran players returning or added through the transfer portal and touted incoming freshmen, all answering to a new coach in Michael Switzer.
The Moose and others such as Michael Levelle Watkins and Davit Boyajyan almost have been forgotten to a degree since being ushered into routine redshirt development and not appearing on game day as freshmen.
It still might be another season or two before they become major contributors, but the sooner Hylkema and these guys make their move, the better it will be the Huskies in trying to move up through the ranks.
"We just weren't big enough," UW coach Jedd Fisch has said more than once since his first team in Montlake finished 6-7 in its first trip through the Big Ten.
While many others are significantly heavier, Hylkema stands as the tallest Husky on the roster, which includes 17 offensive linemen on scholarship. Sophomore Soane Faasolo likewise is listed at 6-foot-8, but has admitted he's a shade under that marker.
As the UW continues to upgrade its offensive line with bigger and better bodies, someone such as Hylkema, properly developed in a new weight room while lifting alongside others his size, could be the difference in how quickly the Huskies become a conference threat.
Besides, a Moose on a scooter could make for a memorable name, image and likeness connection, if not ready merchandise.
