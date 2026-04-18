John Mills Offers Food For Thought On Recent Weight loss

it's always an adventure for opponents to go up against the mammoth yet nimble University of Washington left guard John Mills, who wants to dominate.

Likewise, it's generally a memorable experience to engage this jovial big man in conversation because he's more often laughing and chortling while explaining himself.

When it comes to eating, however, Mills appears to have surrendered somewhat. Raised a white flag. Put down his utensils. Meals, it seems, no longer are his private domain and a caloric free-for-all anymore.

When told he looked slimmer this week, the sophomore from San Francisco genuinely sounded pleased that someone had noticed.

"Appreciate it, thank you," Mills said, brightening at the observation.

Asked for a current weight, he offered 335 pounds coming that Thursday morning.

Now remember, this is a guy who showed up tipping the scales at 360-plus pounds just 16 months ago when he graduated early from his San Francisco high school and enrolled early at the UW.

This was a Husky freshman who whittled down his frame to a more manageable 342 by midseason.

Now he's 25-30 pounds lighter since he first showed up Montlake and began looking for snacks all over University Avenue and the surrounding areas.

Asked for his weight-loss tip, Mills pointed to two sources of gluttony that he tries real hard to go without these days.

John Mills has lost more girth as the Huskies try to streamline him. | Dave Sizer photo

"Just stopping the fast food really and just sugar, unhealthy sugar," he said, staying relatively upbeat about it all.

As far as the latter, Mills was asked for a couple of handy candy recommendations and he didn't disappoint with a couple of his off the beaten path preferences.

"I like Gummies and some Charleston Chew, for sure," he said, referencing a chewy, chocolate-covered candy bar for his second selection.

Always entertaining, Mills next acted like he was giving an Oscars acceptance speech by naming just about everyone on the weight, nutrition and medical staff for his spring football body transformation.

In 16 months, John Mills has gone from 360-plus pounds to 335 this week. | Dave Sizer photo

He's still huge, but carrying much more streamlined girth. This has to be a little disconcerting for anyone going head to head with him and trying to catch a break against this man mountain with less of an appetite.

"I feel more athletic and agile," Mills said.

While all the local supermarket and convenience store operators no doubt are saddened by his healthier eating habits, Mills still looks scary enough when he's discussing his weight-loss efforts and he's still packing 335.