Kodi Talks About Having Greene Light To Play UW Left Tackle

The selling of Kodi Greene on the University of Washington football team was intricately planned, well rehearsed and as persuasive as could be.

The message passed along by offensive-line coach Michael Switzer to the now 6-foot-5, 315-pound left offensive tackle centered around him not only playing in his hometown, but playing immediately for the Huskies.

Switzer called every day, continuously reminding Greene of all of the possibilities laid before him.

They talked about him playing on the same team with his older brother Kayden, now a sophomore cornerback and a walk-on or non-scholarship player for the UW.

They spoke about what Greene meant to the city as this 5-star recruit returning home after spending two seasons in the Los Angeles area with Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei High School.

Mostly, their conversations involved two words.

Two words that became a mantra.

Words that resonated with him.

"I feel I've always had that mindset -- never wait," Greene said. "Coach Switz always told me never wait for anything, always take the opportunity you're given. I felt like I've done that since I've gone here."

Switzer could share some valuable insight on this career path. The Indianapolis product was an offensive guard for Ball State in 2007-10 and started immediately as a freshman, opening all 51 games during his career.

Kodi Greene pulls out of a stance in spring ball. | Dave Sizer photo

Nine spring practices into his college career, Greene has been the UW's No. 1 left tackle for every one of them.

Never wait.

Playing for Mater Dei after initially starting out in the Seattle suburbs at Eastside Catholic High School helped accelerate his progress on multiple fronts.

"I feel like I've grown more as a man," Greene said. "Having to leave home, leave all my friends and everything I've built behind and go do something completely new, I feel like a lot of people wouldn't have been able to do that. And I kind of took that jump, took that risk, and I felt it paid off."

As a result, he's been given every opportunity to do what offnsive guard John Mills did last year, which is own his position from the outset of his career.

"We have an elite left tackle coming in as a true freshman who I have every expectation will be our starter," Husky coach Jedd Fisch said.

On Saturday, Greene's quest to become an immediate UW first-teamer veered off in a personal direction.

While Greene and the rest of the No. 1 offense stood on the sideline waiting for their next scrimmage snaps, his brother Kayden was out on the field playing in the secondary. They traded good-natured insults between plays.

Soane Faasolo (68) and Kodi Greene (76) share a spring moment. | Dave Sizer photo

"It's always just brotherly; I always talk a little smack to him," Kodi Greene said. "It's very awesome being able to play with him. It's a very special thing that we cherish together."

Trash-talking your brother in real time at a UW practice is a lot like starting at left tackle as a freshman. Never wait.