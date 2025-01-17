Huskies Promote 2 Coaches From Within to Greater Responsibilities
With college football coaching staffs given the ability to expand, the University of Washington promoted Michael Switzer and Aaron Van Horn from within the program to assistant offensive-line coach and outside linebackers coach, respectively.
On Thursday, these moves were made shortly after coach Jedd Fisch announced he had hired Taylor Mays from USC as his new safeties coach.
Switzer and Van Horn each spent two seasons with Fisch's staff at Arizona, followed those coaches when they moved to the UW and spent this past season as a senior offensive analyst and a defensive quality control coach in Montlake.
No relation to the former Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys coach, Switzer can become more hands-on with the Husky offensive linemen while working with Brennan Carroll, the UW offensive coordinator and offensive-line coach.
Switzer was a 51-game starter for Ball State and spent time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad as a center. As a coach, he previously served as the offensive coordinator and offensive-line coach for Indiana State.
Van Horn, a Michigan graduate but apparently not a Wolverines player, will work with UW defenders who apparently will be known as outside linebackers rather than edge rushers, a slight tweak in where these players line up and how they come off the corners in deference to new defensive doordinator Ryan Walters.
While some of the coaching restraints have been taken off these coaches in terms of coaching, they still can't leave campus and recruit. Only the core of 10 coaches have that ability.
