Everything We Learned From Kevin Stefanski’s First Comments As Falcons Coach

The Falcons introduced two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski as the franchise’s next head coach on Tuesday. After spending the last six seasons with the Browns and leading Cleveland to two postseason appearances, Stefanski is taking over the Falcons.

With the Falcons still searching for their next general manager, new president of football Matt Ryan introduced Stefanski to the Atlanta media for the first time.

"Throughout that process, Kevin separated himself, and he separated himself, No. 1, in the alignment of vision for the football team,” Ryan said. “He wants smart, tough, highly competitive players and coaches that are hoping to be held, that are open to being held accountable and holding each other accountable."

Here are three takeaways from Stefanski’s first press conference as the Falcons head coach.

Stefanski addresses Baker Mayfield’s comments

Last week, Baker Mayfield took a shot at his former Browns coach after Falcons writer D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote Stefanski had a “dumpster fire” at quarterback during his time in Cleveland.

Mayfield replied to that post, “Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.”

Stefanski addressed Mayfield’s comments at his presser, saying, “Baker’s somebody I have a ton of respect for as a player and as a person. I love rivalries. Obviously Buccaneers and Falcons have a great rivalry and is something I’m excited about. I would not get into the specifics of those type of things other than to say I have a ton of respect for Baker as a player and a person. That’s a great team with a great player.”

Stefanski is excited to work with Michael Penix Jr.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Falcons’ roster is the quarterback position. The Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. to be the franchise’s future at the position, but Penix was inconsistent during the 2025 season before suffering a season-ending injury. The Falcons also have a decision to make on backup quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played well toward the end of the season and has already agreed to restructure his contract with the team.

Immediately in his presser, Stefanski was asked about the quarterback position and shared his excitement to work with Penix. This naturally aligns with owner Arthur Blank saying they believe Penix is the franchise quarterback earlier this month.

"Michael is somebody I'm very excited about, and his rehab is what's most important right now,” Stefanski said. “I saw him in the training room this week. He's, as you can imagine, attacking his rehab. And then, when it comes to Kirk, obviously I have a previous relationship with Kirk. But I don't know if it's the time yet to talk about all the position and those types of things. Those types of conversations will come in due time."

Stefanski later added of Penix, “Excited about the physical gifts. ... I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field. Obviously, he was very productive in college, has had some really, really good moments here in the pros, so I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get better.”

The Falcons' roster helped draw Stefanski to Atlanta

Of teams with head coaching vacancies this year, the Falcons arguably had the best roster outside of the quarterback position. That naturally was appealing to Stefanski, along with getting to work under Ryan and owner Arthur Blank.

“When you look at this roster, there’s really good young players at some key positions,” Stefanski said. “There’s some veterans that have played excellent football over the course of their careers. ... If you look up and down the roster, there are players that I'm excited to coach and get the best version of."

In particular, Stefanski understandably expressed excitement to work with star running back Bijan Robinson, who he called a “special person.”

"He's good,” Stefanski said of Robinson, prompting a laugh from the press room. “I love Bijan, I spent some time with him when I first got hired. ... He's team-oriented. He's an intelligent player. And there's no shortage of what he can do with the football in his hands and that’s our job as coaches to find ways to get that ball in his hands.”

Bonus: Arthur Blank’s steaks were ‘outstanding’

Per SI’s Albert Breer, ten days ago Arthur Blank hosted Stefanski at his house. He held a steak and potato bar and cooked the steaks himself before offering Stefanski the job. Perhaps most importantly, we got an update on how those steaks turned out.

“He was outstanding,” Ryan said of Blank’s steaks.

Stefanski added, “You have another career Arthur, if you want it.”

