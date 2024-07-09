Huskies' Prysock Joins Bruener With National Exposure
In sizing up the University of Washington football team, as everyone knows, the Huskies have just two starters returning from their national runner-up team.
A cornerback and a linebacker.
This week, two UW players have been grouped among the best players nationally at their respective positions.
A cornerback and a linebacker.
They are not the same players.
On Monday, the website heavy on compiling college football sporting lists, Big Game Boomer, singled out the UW's Ephesians Prysock as the 40th best corner in the country, this coming a day after it ranked Carson Bruener as the 30th best linebacker by the same outfit.
Just when it seemed the Huskies might get shut out in outside attention entering the season, the UW now has two receiving accolades. Image-wise in Montlake, that would be progress.
Prysock was a 13-game starter last season who came to the UW from Arizona with coach Jedd Fisch, who is the defensive back's biggest supporter.
The first-year Husky leader likes to tell how his cornerback became injured in last December's Alamo Bowl game against Oklahoma and simply refused to give in to the pain and discomfort. Prysock broke a bone in his hand or a finger, came out to have the fracture put in a splint, suffered a dislocation one play after returning, had the wounded appendage wrapped in a protective club and finished up the 38-24 victory over the Sooners.
"He's tough, he's physical, he's 6-foot-3 (sic)," Fisch said. "He's an NFL corner. Our job is to get him to meet his dreams."
The returning Husky starters are junior cornerback Elijah Jackson and senior linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, players seemingly who could turn up on a few lists of their own. They've been through a lot, with Jackson saving the Sugar Bowl with a last-play pass deflection against Texas and Tuputala going 76 yards with an interception return against Utah before inadvertently dropping the ball on the 1and not getting the touchdown.
The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Prysock was a redshirt freshman for Arizona who was played in the Huskies' 31-24 victory in Tucson last season, on opposite sides from Jackson, before coming to Seattle with Fisch. Prysock replaces the UW corner starter who teamed with Jackson, Jabbar Muhammed, now at Oregon, who shows up No. 11 on the Big Game Boomer list.
Bruener, a 6-foot-2, 226-pound senior, backed up Tuputala for the past two seasons.
It appears people are realizing there is more to these Huskies than meets the eye that is focused solely on returning starters.
