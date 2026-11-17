Who knew that Derek Colman-Brusa would come with a set of directions for how the University of Washington football team should wind him up and use him from season to season?

With 10 starting assignments under his belt, the rather taunt 6-foot-5, 295-pound freshman defensive tackle has spent most of his time in the trenches, holding his own in hand-to-hand combat that has involved dealing with bigger and older defensive linemen.

However in Saturday's 21-14 victory at Michigan State, Colman-Brusa got out in open space a few times and looked good while doing it in pursuit of three different quarterbacks the Spartans sent onto the field.

This brought the following assessment from UW coach Jedd Fisch, who was asked if Colman-Brusa might be utilized in a different role up front, such as an edge rusher, which was his position of choice at Seattle's Kennedy Catholic High school.

No, Fisch said, defensive tackle works for him just fine.

"I think what it opens up is the ability for him to be a destructive force for a couple more years until the NFL takes him," the coach said.

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It gets even better for the Huskies (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten), who say Colman-Brusa's relentless effort, ability to run sideline to sideline and even his sidelight as a punt-coverage player all will make him an elite player coming out of a stance at the next level.

They have lofty goals for him, beginning with the NFL Draft.

"We don't need to move him positionally; we don't need to put him in places outside of what he's doing," Fisch said. "We just want to keep watching him grow and build and develop into our goal of what would be a top five pick. We believe he's got the body type and the make-up and the skill set and the physical attributes that we could help him get there."

Derek Colman-Brusa has started all 10 games as a freshman defensive tackle. | Dave Sizer photo

Keeping him in the spotlight, Colman-Brusa emerged from a crowd at Michigan State holding up the football after he recovered a fumble with 35 seconds left to play to put an exclamation mark on the Huskies' road win.

He has 15 tackles on the season, including 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, with a third sack against the Spartans negated by a teammate's penalty.

Colman-Brusa is one of five UW freshmen to start this fall, but the only one to start every game. His desire to be great is what has his coach throwing around all of these superlatives.

"A lot of it has to come to do with the way he's been raised, the way he studies film, the way he works, the way he studies the process," Fisch said. "He's somebody we're really proud to build our program around."