Huskies Reportedly Add Second Special-Teams Coach
Jedd Fisch apparently is leaving no coaching stone unturned.
With special teams a problem area throughout last season, the University of Washington football coach reportedly will hire his second assistant to help clean up those responsibilities in Greg Froelich, former Charlotte special teams coordinator, according to Football Scoop.
Earlier, Fisch added Chris Petrilli from Purdue to be the Huskies' special-teams coordinator. Froelich apparently will serve as an assistant to Petrilli.
Drawing a connection to everyone involved in Montlake, Petrilli and Froelich both worked with new Huskies defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
Froelich was an analyst for Illinois in 2021-22 when Walters was the Illini defensive coordinator, Petrilli was with Walters the past two season when the latter was the Purdue head coach.
From New Jersey, Froelich was a 6-foot-2, 257-pound offensive lineman and fullback for Michigan in 2013-17 who never appeared in any games.
As a coach, he spent the past two seasons at Charlotte, where the 49ers didn't miss a kick last fall connecting on all 16 of their field-goal attempts, including three from 50 yards or more, and all 30 extra-point kicks.
In 202 at Illinois, he was part of a staff that oversaw a punter and kicker, Blake Hayes and James McCourt, who earned All-Big Ten honors.
Last season, the Huskies ranked 128th nationally in ESPN's special-teams statistical breakdown, one marred by long runbacks, poor snaps and kicker Grady Gross hitting a midseason slump that was rare for him.
