Inside The Huskies

Huskies Reportedly Tab Former NFL Center to Help Coach the Line

Mike Brewster and Jedd Fisch met while both were with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dan Raley

Michael Brewster, second from right, with his Valparaiso linemen.
Michael Brewster, second from right, with his Valparaiso linemen. / Brewster

Jedd Fisch lost a little luster off his "Be a Pro" sales pitch for Husky football when Steve Belichick and Brennan Carroll -- his coordinators with those familiar football last names -- chose to join their fathers' new coaching ventures.

Fisch and Brewster made a lasting connection when their paths crossed in 2013 -- with Fisch installed as the Jacksonville offensive coordinator and Brewster appearing in 14 games for the Jaguars, starting twice at center.

On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that former Jacksonville Jaguars center Mike Brewster and one-time pro quarterback J.P. Losman, who took game snaps for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins, will become Huskies' support staffers. A UW spokesperson could not immediately confirm either hiring.

Brewster apparently will fill an assistant offensive-line coaching slot, working alongside newly promoted line coach Michael Switzer, while Losman assumes an assistant quarterbacks coaching role to help take some of the pressure off Jimmie Dougherty, who's been elevated to offensive coordinator to go with his QB coach duties.

A highly decorated Ohio State center before embarking on an NFL career, Brewster comes to the Huskies from Valparaiso, an FCS football program in Indiana where he was the full-time offensive-line coach this past season.

However, Brewster had to look for a new job once head coach Landon Fox was fired following a 4-7 season. He previously worked at Tennessee State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green and Western Michigan in various staff positions.

Playing at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Brewster started 49 consecutive games for Ohio State, won three Big Ten championships and became a two-time All-Big Ten selection, a first-team All-America pick and a team captain for the 'Buckeyes.

Fisch and Brewster made a lasting connection when their paths crossed in 2013 -- with Fisch installed as the Jacksonville offensive coordinator and Brewster appearing in 14 games for the Jaguars, starting twice at center.

Michael Brewster is helped off the field in 2013 after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills.
Michael Brewster is helped off the field in 2013 after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills. / Phil Sears-Imagn Images

Knee injuries would scuttle Brewster's NFL career, limiting him to 26 games and 10 starts at left both guard and center, all with the Jags.

For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football