Huskies Reportedly Tab Former NFL Center to Help Coach the Line
Jedd Fisch lost a little luster off his "Be a Pro" sales pitch for Husky football when Steve Belichick and Brennan Carroll -- his coordinators with those familiar football last names -- chose to join their fathers' new coaching ventures.
Fisch and Brewster made a lasting connection when their paths crossed in 2013 -- with Fisch installed as the Jacksonville offensive coordinator and Brewster appearing in 14 games for the Jaguars, starting twice at center.
On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that former Jacksonville Jaguars center Mike Brewster and one-time pro quarterback J.P. Losman, who took game snaps for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins, will become Huskies' support staffers. A UW spokesperson could not immediately confirm either hiring.
Brewster apparently will fill an assistant offensive-line coaching slot, working alongside newly promoted line coach Michael Switzer, while Losman assumes an assistant quarterbacks coaching role to help take some of the pressure off Jimmie Dougherty, who's been elevated to offensive coordinator to go with his QB coach duties.
A highly decorated Ohio State center before embarking on an NFL career, Brewster comes to the Huskies from Valparaiso, an FCS football program in Indiana where he was the full-time offensive-line coach this past season.
However, Brewster had to look for a new job once head coach Landon Fox was fired following a 4-7 season. He previously worked at Tennessee State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green and Western Michigan in various staff positions.
Playing at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Brewster started 49 consecutive games for Ohio State, won three Big Ten championships and became a two-time All-Big Ten selection, a first-team All-America pick and a team captain for the 'Buckeyes.
Knee injuries would scuttle Brewster's NFL career, limiting him to 26 games and 10 starts at left both guard and center, all with the Jags.
