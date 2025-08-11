Huskies Set Mock Football Game for Saturday Night
Giving fans an opportunity to interact with the players before the season unfolds, the University of Washington football team will hold a mock game this coming Saturday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium.
That's still 90 minutes earlier than the kickoff for both the season opener against Colorado State, which comes two weeks later on August 30, and the second game on the schedule against UC Davis on Sept. 6.
The UW typically holds an event such as this to make the players available for photos and autographs with fans. In this day and age of name, image and likeness financial arrangements, it's also important for the school to build as much interest in the team as possible.
From this past weekend, the Huskies are coming off a full-on scrimmage that lasted 112 plays, plus 20 more special teams, that seemed to go well. They're anticipating fielding a much better team than the one that went 6-7 during Jedd Fisch's first season as coach.
After returning just one starter from the 2024 CFP national championship game, the UW appears to have a lot more talent on the roster with 11 first-teamers back from the Sun Bowl against Louisville, though not all of them will retain their jobs.
Fisch's team also appears much better stocked with several impressive freshmen and key transfer portal newcomers now in the mix.
In most preseason polls, the Huskies sit just outside of the top 25, but one site, CFBudge, had the UW at No. 18 in its listing released on Sunday.
The Huskies are expected to a have a high-powered offense featuring sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who could be the fastest in the nation at his position; senior running back Jonah Coleman, a returning 1,053-yard rusher; and junior wide receiver Denzel Boston, coming off a 63-catch season.
Of the newcomers, freshman offensive guard John Mills from San Francisco and freshman safety Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen are potential starters and bound to become fan favorites because of their different quirks.
Mills, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound newcomer, plays with a long, blond mullet coming out of the back of his helmet, while the 6-foot, 180-pound Dillard-Allen has the best nickname on the team and plays with a lot of attitude.
The Huskies have a fairly demanding schedule this fall, hosting Ohio State on Sept. 27 and Oregon on Nov. 29, while playing at Michigan on Oct. 18.
