Huskies Still In Need of Transfer Portal Receiver

As the transfer portal pulls to a whimpering close on Friday, the University of Washington football team still had a veteran wide receiver at the top of its shopping list, but is finding that pickings are slim.

Most recently, the Huskies have been linked to former Oklahoma pass-catcher Zion Kearney and one-time Yale receiver Nico Brown, who, no offense, don't immediately conjure up lasting images of Denzel Boston.

Take Kearney, for instance.

In two seasons in Norman, the native Texan appeared in 16 games and caught just 10 balls for 159 yards and a touchdown, with the six-pointer coming on a 56-yard grab against Navy in the 2024 Armed Forces Bowl.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Kearney played in just five games and had a pair of receptions this past season -- and the analysts are calling him one of the top-rated receivers still available in the portal.

For any insider knowledge on him, the UW should check with offensive guard Geirean Hatchett, who briefly was an Oklahoma teammate for Kearney and shared the offensive huddle with him before getting hurt in 2024 and later transferring to Montlake.

Brown, who reportedly visited the UW on Thursday, comes with a lot more stats to peruse -- 71 catches for 1,085 ayrds and 11 touchdowns this past season -- but a word of caution is they were accrued in the Ivy League.

The 6-foot, 185-pound receiver, however, wouldn't likely feel out of his element in Seattle because he hails from Huntington Beach, California.

While spending four seasons at Yale, Brown really was only heavily involved only in this past because he redshirted, sat an entire year with an injury and played in just three contests in 2024.

So there's really no way of knowing whether he's a one-hit wonder or not.

Brown, however, is drawing plenty of interest, with Alabama and Kalen DeBoer trying to get him to visit.

As it stands, the Huskies have just one starting receiver returning in sophomore Dezmen Roebuck along with a host of others with limited game snaps in one-time starter and junior Rashid Williams, sophomore Chris Lawson, sophomore Justin Williams and redshirt freshman Deji Ajose.

Freshmen arriving are Mason James, Blaise LaVista, Trez Davis and Jordan Clay, who are coming from Oklahoma, Illinois, Louisiana and Texas, respectivelly.

