Huskies Will Use As Many Linebackers As They Can

It's January, just over two months until spring football practice begins, and the University of Washington coaching staff is feeling extra creative.

The Huskies have a surplus of high-quality linebackers returning for the coming season and Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff are looking for imaginative ways to get as many of them on the field all at once.

Prepare for the UW to bid to make a trademark change, at least in 2026, from DBU to LBU.

A week ago, Fisch either let it slip out or he did it on purpose in sharing how the Huskies will use their second-row talent in an exaggerated manner going forward.

"You look at our linebackers and I can't imagine a better room with all of those guys," he said. "We also have guys that can be used in multiple spots."

Such as?

Jacob Manu works the sideline as he sits out against Rutgers. | Dave Sizer photo

"Xe'ree Alexander can rush off the edge," Fisch revealed. "There's no rule that says we can't play Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Jacob Manu and Xe'ree together."

Add to them a healthy Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah, once he's cleared from a knee injury, and the Husky linebackers are as deep as they've ever been.

Consider the credentials of this foursome and the possibilities are endless.

Entering this coming season, the 6-foot-2, 242-pound Alexander is the Husky linebacker flavor of the moment. He comes off a Defensive MVP performance at the LA Bowl after a 7-tackle, interception, sack, TFL and 2 pass break-up performance in the UW's 38-10 victory over Boise State.

A senior, Alexander has a resume of 38 games, 18 starts and 213 tackles combined from Central Florida, Idaho and the UW.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Manu comes back for his senior season as the most decorated of the four UW linebackers after being named first-team All-Pac-12 and leading that league in tackles with 116 in 2023.

Overall, he's piled up 37 games played, 31 starts and 241 tackles at Arizona and with the Huskies.

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, coming off a high school knee injury, didn't waste any time in showing he could play as a freshman. | Dave Sizer photo

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Rainey-Sale is the baby of this bunch, starting twice in eight games as a freshman after gaining medical clearance from offseason knee surgery.

His stat line: 21 tackles, a sack, an interception, a tackle for loss and two PBUs.

Finally, Al-Uqdah will be cleared from a knee injury in August after going down in his third game with the Huskies against his old team, Washington State in the Apple Cup.

Buddah Al-Uqdah played three games for the UW before getting injured. | Dave Sizer photo

His career numbers: 26 games, 20 starts, 93 tackles, 7 PBUs, 4 interceptions, 4 fumbles recovered and 3 forced fumbles.

Put it altogether with these four guys and they've played in a combined 109 games and have 71 starts and 584 tackles.

Prepare to see as many of these guys on the field all at once, looking for somebody to hit, maybe taking someone else's job at times on the defense, especially on the edge.

"We don't have to replace every edge rusher because it looks like we might have lost one," Fisch said.

His linebackers seemingly make anything possible.

