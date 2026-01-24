Huskies Make Another House Call On San Diego Kid Named Lincoln

You know the University of Washington football program is seriously interested in a player when it sends more than one coach into the kid's living room.

Such was the case on Thursday when Lincoln Mageo, a 4-star offensive tackle from Oceanside High School and the Class of 2027, entertained both Husky offensive-line coach Michael Switzer and tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao at his San Diego-area home.

The coaches might have been carpooling, but there's a better chance they just wanted to give Mageo a show of force, to demonstrate there's strength in numbers.

This is lineman who holds 18 offers, which also include Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC.

Mageo appears to be a priority for a lot of schools right now.

The obvious selling point for the Huskies is they helped launch a successful football career for another Lincoln from San Diego -- as in Kennedy, who was one of the main cogs in the UW's 1991 national champiionship run in 1991 and became a first-round draft pick and enjoyed a 15-season NFL career.

At the same time, they won't want to bring up Lincoln Kienholz, Kalen DeBoer's ill-fated great quarterback hope for the Huskies who flipped late to Ohio State and since has transferred to Louisville -- and is probably wondering how his career would have turned out had he come to Seattle.

Mageo goes 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds and sort of resembles former Husky center Parker Brailsford in his facial features and demeanor.

Brailsford, of course, redshirted and started at center in 2023 as a redshirt freshman for the UW, played the past two seasons for DeBoer at Alabama and has declared his intentions to enter the NFL Draft in April.

Mageo comes from a high school that previously sent running back Toussaint Tyler and cornerback Jordan Miller to the Huskies and the NFL.

He hails from a place that considers late linebacker Junior Seau, a USC and NFL product, to be its most prominent football player in school history.

Just getting started, the UW has a pair of 2027 in-state commits in wide receiver Braylon Pope from Sumner High School and cornerback Maurice Williams from Graham-Kapowsin.

Mageo, as the coaching numbers in his residence might indicate, appears to be a must-have for the Huskies as they try to fill up another recruiting class full of promising players.

Guys named Lincoln always get their attention.

