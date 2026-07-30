Huskies' Tyler Robles Is Little Guy With Big Foot

Kickers are just different.

For the University of Washington football team, they often spend practice off by themselves, congregating with other special-teams players, a field away from the rest of the action, talking their own language, adhering to their own customs.

They're not required to hit anyone, just think about their kicking, punting, snapping and holding responsibilities at all times.

Sometimes they do quirky things.

Take new place-kicker Tyler Robles, for instance.

For the 13th spring practice in April, the Texas State transfer came out a full 45 minutes early to the East field, not late by any means, not in a hurry whatsoever. He was dressed in sweats.

After jogging, stretching and squatting in his casual wear, Robles proceeded to change into his football gear right there in the middle of the practice field.

Not a big deal, but not normal either. Nobody else does that. Maybe some day they'll give him a locker room cubicle. Just kidding.

Tyler Robles previously kicked for Texas State and USC. | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Robles actually has all of the locker room comforts of home at Husky Stadium. He was brought in to replace the graduated Grady Gross, the Husky kicker for three seasons and a kickoff man before that.

The Encinitis, California, product was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection at Texas State, which went 7-6 with a 41-10 victory over Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

He showed off a big foot with 50-yard field goals coming against UTSA, Marshall and Southern Mississippi, this after spending two seasons virtually unused at USC.

“Coming back to the Big Ten is a big honor to play for — big stages, big games,” Robles said. “Obviously, this stadium, you look around, it’s gorgeous here. I haven’t got sick of it. It’s amazing. And then being in Seattle, I love the area. Great education here at UW. It checks all my boxes.”

Tyler Robles (95) shares a Spring Game moment with Hunter Green. | Dave Sizer photo

At 5-foot-7 and 178 pounds, Robles is the shortest player on the roster and the fourth lightest behind freshman cornerback Jeron Jones (177 pounds), redshirt freshman nickelback Ramonz Adams Jr. (176), redshirt freshman running back D'Aryhian Clemons (175) end walk-on sophomore wide receiver Jace Burton (168).

During spring ball, the Huskies didn't spend a lot of time kicking during the 11-on-11 team play.

Competing for the job with freshman CJ Wallace and Eastern Washington transfer Hunter McKee, Robles came out for nine kicks and converted six of them.

His longest one went through the uprights from 44 yards. His misses twice came from 50 and a chippie early on from 35.

'It's important to focus on yourself," Robles said after spring practice before peeling off his uniform inside.

Tyler Robles waits to kick one in the Spring Game | Dave Sizer photo

What he's done: In two seasons at USC, Robles kicked a PAT and handled three kickoffs. At Texas State, he was good on 21 of 23 field goals and 53 of 54 extra points, with his 116 points setting a school record. His two field-goal misses came from 54 yards to close out the first half against Arizona State and from 42 yards to beat Troy on the final play of regulation in a game his team eventually lost 48-41 in overtime.

Starter or not: The Huskies brought him in to be the No. 1 kicker for two seasons. On October 3, he'll face USC at the Coliseum, no doubt wanting to do well. For the Trojans, he was teammates with tight end Kade Eldridge, who now plays with him at the UW. Robles made his last 14 consecutive field goals for Texas State, so he comes in on a hot streak.