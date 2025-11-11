Huskies Weren't Able To Kick Back And Relax At Wisconsin
In a challenging football environment such as the one the University of Washington played in at Wisconsin, held in a driving rain storm, the details mattered more than ever, such as the success of the punting game.
Both teams labored over this fourth-down responsibility, with each side getting a punt blocked.
However, the Huskies seemed to struggle just a little bit more and it had a noticeable impact in their 13-10 defeat to the Badgers.
"That game was all based on field position," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "As it was 10-3 at halftime, it was very clear that it was going to be game of field position and they won the field position, and in turn won the game."
Ouch.
Punting, to put it nicely, has been an area of transition this season for the Huskies (6-3 overall, 3-3 Big Ten), who made the decision to go with an Australian-style kicker -- and currently are on their second one.
In the offseason, they moved on from three-year starter Jack McCallister, who by coincidence will be returning to Husky Stadium this weekend with last-place Purdue (2-8, 0-7) and is averaging 44.7 yards per boot on 38 punts.
To replace him, the UW signed one Dusty Zimmer, who watched the first day of spring football practice in April and turned around and went home to Australia.
To fill the spot vacated by Zimmer, the Huskies picked up Luke Dunne, another Australian and Oregon's back-up punter, out of the transfer portal.
Launching 19 punts for a 39.3 average so far this season, Dunne has played sporadically -- he didn't kick in games against UC Davis and WSU and just once against Illinois -- and truthfully has never looked comfortable back there.
A little jumpy on occasion, he's shanked the ball no less than four times this season. Noticing he's slow to get the ball off, teams have come after him, with Rutgers, Illinois and Wisconsin going for the all-out block.
"I'm disappointed in how we punted," Fisch said of Saturday's game. "We need to be better there. We need to be better in protection. We need to be better with our technique in punting. We need to get the ball off our foot quicker. We need to make sure that that whole operation puts us in position where we're able to flip the field."
The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Dunne, who holds on place-kicks for Grady Gross, came to the Huskies after punting just 12 times over two seasons for Oregon.
When he's got his steps down, he appears to have plenty of foot. He had a season-long punt of 56 yards against Rutgers and a 55-yarder at Michigan.
Yet while the Huskies repeatedly were backed up against their end zone at Wisconsin, the Badgers began drives on their own 29 and 47, and at the UW 48, 48 and 50, following Dunne punts of 38,41, 32, 40 and 26.
In terrible weather, it was a noticeable disadvantage.
