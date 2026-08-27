Husky Battle for Right Guard Is Respectful One

With the sun beating down on them, Champ Taulealea and Geirean Hatchett stood side by side in Husky Stadium following Wednesday's University of Washington football practice and spoke to the media.

They were cordial and respectful of each other, if not downright friendly.

For those who don't know them, one never would have guessed they were competing feverishly against each other for one of the last remaining Husky starting job openings, this one coming at right offensive guard.

By the weekend, the coaches will have settled on either the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hatchett, the returning starter, or the 6-foot-5, 345-pound Taulealea, a rising star, to fill out what promises to be an exemplary offensive line.

Unless, of course, the versatile Hatchett ends up center, which is a possibility, with his brother, the normal starter, not back yet.

UW linemen pose together at the LA Bowl, with Geirean Hatchett (56) in the front row and Champ Taulelea (73) in the second. | Dave Sizer photo

Hatchett has 18 college starts -- one at Oklahoma, the rest with the Huskies -- while Taulealea awaits his first game-opening assignment in his second season.

And when it's all said and done, there won't be any crying in Montlake.

Both players promise to handle the outcome with the utmost, well, college professionalism.

"At the end of the day, it's a brotherhood," Taulealea said. "I know whoever steps up, I know I trust that guy to be on the field."

Hatchett, playing a seventh college season, likewise is prepared for whatever happens.

"Whoever wins the role, we'll both know that person earned it," the veteran said. "That we're both going to be among teammates and whatever we can do to help each other and the line succeed."



Hatchett and Taulealea were 1-2 for the entire 2025 season at right guard.

They finally achieved separation when Hatchett was asked to play center this past spring because his brother Landen, the normal starter, was out while recovering from a broken wrist.

Champ Taulealea and Kodi Greene have a running debate at the Spring Game. | Dave Sizer photo

The older Hatchett and Taulealea lined up side by side to begin the April practices, but that arrangement lasted just two sessions before Hatchett tore a biceps muscle and, similar to his sibling, was done for the spring.

Hatchett missed the first 10 fall practices because he was still in recovery. Taulealea got hurt in the first Saturday night scrimmage, or the eighth practice, and wasn't available when Hatchett finally returned.

For Tuesday and Wednesday practices this week, they alternated series while finally going head to head again.

Geirean Hatchett (56) was injured in the Huskies' second spring practice. | Dave Sizer photo

It's a friendly competition. Their connection runs deeper than football. It's global.

This past spring, those two plus UW teammates Landen Hatchett, Jake Flores, Xe'ree Alexander and others ended up in Italy together for a work-study program.

"We've traveled the world together," Hatchett said. "We're really good buddies."