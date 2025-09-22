Husky Defense Needs Some Patchwork for Ohio State Game
With the nation's No. 1 team coming to town next weekend, the University of Washington football team has been playing without its top linebacker, Jacob Manu, and against Washington State it more than likely lost its second-best player at that position, Buddah Al-Uqdah, both dealing with knee issues.
The Huskies played the Apple Cup without their top defensive back, 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior cornerback Tacario Davis, who's been sidelined by an upper-body injury for two weeks.
And Jayvon Parker, a 6-foot-3, 330-pound junior and likely the Huskies' best defensive lineman, is still not back from an Achilles tendon tear from 12 months ago and the resulting surgery.
That's not exactly the way you get ready to play Ohio State, which has been America's best college football team for going on two seasons now. You need all hands on deck, not digging deep into the depth chart to find 11 defensive starters.
"Obviously, we know we have some great challenges ahead of us," said UW coach Jedd Fisch after Saturday's 59-24 win over Washington State.
That infirmary list consists of 30 percent of a potential UW defensive starting lineup, which would really have its hands full against the Buckeyes (3-0) even if all of those guys were guaranteed ready to go for the Huskies (3-0).
Not only that, Davis' replacement, sophomore Leroy Bryant, inexplicably had the worst showing of his UW career.
Moving from starting nickelback to first-unit corner to face the Cougars, Bryant got pulled in the third quarter after getting beat a number of times by WSU, with a 48-yard pass from Zevi Eckhaus to wide receiver Joshua Meredith lobbed over him the most glaring.
That precipitated freshman Dylan Robinson replacing Bryant at corner and pulling 28 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus..
Up front, while everyone awaits Parker's return, the Huskies have done a little shuffling of the starters with both Western Michigan transfer Anterio Thompson and one-time JC transfer Bryce Butler opening games at one DT spot opposite Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei.
Only edge rushers Zach Durfee and Jacob Lane have been at their optimum best, supplying a lot of pass rush while maintaining good health. Durfee, in fact, collected a nation-best 11 quarterback pressures against WSU, according to PFF.,
While the Husky offense has remained relatively intact and highly productive through three games, the defense will need plenty of massaging before going to battle with Ohio State on Saturday..
