Husky Trainer Supported Pac-12 Football Delay, Saying It Wasn't Safe

Rob Scheidegger doesn't plot smothering defenses or design wide-open offenses. At least on the football field.

At the University of Washington, he serves as the head football trainer and a key figure in the school's COVID-19 task force. He's entrusted with devising and overseeing testing protocols and making sure they're followed.

On Friday, Scheidegger shared a Zoom meeting with UW football coach Jimmy Lake that addressed the media about the Pac-12 season postponement, further demonstrating his importance to the athletic department during tenuous times.

More than once, he stressed how the UW, with its medical team advising the nation on the outbreak, has more resources available than most.

"I'm really proud of the University of Washington and our connection with the medical community that's among the best in the entire world," Scheidegger said. "It's going to continue to provide us with an advantage moving forward in creating a great environment for our coaches and students."

After two months of testing 280 athletes, the UW has uncovered 12 active cases. The school has administered more than 1,000 tests. Citing medical restrictions that not all universities follow, the UW won't acknowledge whether any football players have tested positive.

Scheidegger, a Central Washington University graduate who joined the Husky training staff as an intern and has served as its head trainer since 2005, said the Pac-12 postponement until 2021 was a necessary means.

"The prevalence in the cities across the Pac-12 is higher than it needs to be for us to feel comfortable moving forward," Scheidegger said. "There was hope that this prevalence would be lower as the summer progresses and it hasn't worked out that way."

Countering the Pac-12's actions, the Big 12 since has announced it would push with a fall football season, yet Oklahoma reported nine active cases among its players Saturday as they reported for upcoming practice.

Some have criticized the Pac-12 for acting too hastily and said the conference should have waited longer. The UW trainer disagreed. He cited the infections rates in the league's cities, the inconsistency of medical care at the member schools and the long-term cardiac drawbacks emerging in studies.

"This wasn't a decision that came down Tuesday," Scheidegger said. "They've been debating the ramifications of this pandemic on our athletes and safety of sports participation for weeks and months."

Scheidegger remains resolute about what's been done and what will come next.

"Our focus right now is on providing support to our athletes and to our coaches as they work through a really difficult decision and difficult time," he said. "But, like coach Lake said, it's the right decision."

