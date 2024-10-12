Husky O-Line Took Pounding Before and During Iowa Game
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- A few plays into Saturday's Iowa-Washington football game, starting Husky left tackle Max McCree was done. The junior-college transfer and former Maryland player dislocated a thumb, left the field and wasn't readily spotted on the sideline the rest of the way.
This was after Landen Hatchett repplaced Gaard Memmelaar as the starting left guard and made his first UW start.
And this was after No. 1 center D'Angalo Titialii was listed as questionable in the Big Ten availability report prior to the game.
A Husky offensive line that initially appeared to survive a physical mismatch the weekend before with Michigan ended up further patched together for the game against the Hawkeyes
Before the 40-16 defeat was over, coach Jedd Fisch staff had to replace McCree with redshirt freshman Soane Faasolo, who started the first three games but has banged up, and then send redshirt freshman Kahlee Tafai in for Faasolo at the end.
"We used three left tackles," Fisch confirmed.
As for the 6-foot-6, 295-pound McCree, who started the past four games, the Husky coach couldn't say how long he might be out.
"It's always a little challenging," Fisch said of the multiple position changes. "Certainly it wasn't over the left tackle that caused us to have some issues in protection today."
Hatchett, considered the Husky center of the future, drew his first UW start at left offensive guard for Memmelaar, who's been dealing with an unspecified injury and played briefly against the Hawkeyes.
Titialii, with a heavy brace on his left arm, ended up playing the entire game, even though he was less than 100 percent.
With what happened at Kinnick Stadium, it probably didn't matter who was out there for the Huskies, who got pushed around at times.
"They're a physical football team -- we knew that," the UW coach said. "We need to get healthy."
