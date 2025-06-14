Husky Roster Review: After Hectic 2024 Spring, Holmes Kept It Simple
Vince Holmes made it through all 15 University of Washington spring football practices this time without any drama. Or at least not much.
In spring 2024, he switched from safety to wide receiver for a week and a half, entered the transfer portal for the second time since Kalen DeBoer left as coach and then reconsidered both his departure and his position decisions and stayed put.
This time, the 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore from San Jacinto, California, was a Husky safety from start to finish, mostly running with the No. 2 defense, making boring look good on him.
All he needs now, according to new safeties coach Taylor Mays. is to turn his play as consistent as his attendance. It's not quite there yet.
"Vince has a kind of like a true, I would say, NFL-esque skill set because he can run, he can move, he's physical," Mays said. "I think with Vince, like just like anybody else, is an NFL skill set doesn't matter if a guy can't be consistent."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Holmes, a noted big hitter for the UW secondary, is exhibit A in explaining why talent alone doesn't guarantee anyone playing time at this level. He needs to do more things right to stay on the field on Saturdays.
DeBoer's staff used him as a true freshman in four games, most coming down the stretch in outings that really mattered in the run to the playoffs. He faced Michigan State, USC, Oregon State and Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, all games away from the comforts of home.
Last season, Fisch's coaches put Holmes on the field for 12 games as he entered the safety rotation and played on special teams.
In the recent spring ball, Holmes made his presence known in different ways. When walk-on receiver Luke Gayton called for pass interference on a ball that was knocked away from him, the safety basically walked up to him and told him to deal with it.
Later, Holmes arrived right as freshman wide receiver Chris Lawson pulled in a pass and ferociously stripped the ball from him, bringing howls from his fellow defenders lined up watching along the sideline.
With three seasons of eligibility remaining, the veteran safety just needs to let his continuous development guide him and eventually bring him more responsibility and game snaps, Mays said. It's a process.
After entering the transfer portal twice and changing positions once, Holmes now seems to be willing to let patience and maturity guide him.
VINCE HOLMES FILE
What he's done: Holmes had one more episode of impertinence in his UW career, coming at Rutgers last season, and it was costly. While the Huskies were blocking a field-goal attempt, he ran onto the field to celebrate only to get called for an illegal substitution because the play wasn't quite over. Rather than the Huskies take possession of the football, the Scarlet Knights kept it and scored a touchdown, which might have been the difference in the 21-18 loss. Mistakes like that can't happen again.
Starter or not: In 16 career games, Holmes actually has started once -- and it was a big deal. He opened against USC last season, played solid and collected 4 tackles in the UW's 26-21 victory, That had to be extra satisfying for him because he''s from Southern California and the Trojans recruited him.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: