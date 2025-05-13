Husky Roster Review: Al-Uqdah Goes from Passed Over to Mainstay
When someone says he has a college football scholarship offer early in his recruitment, it's actually no different than a business card. It's not binding. It's basically a conversation-starter. Call me.
Former University of Washington recruiting director Courtney Morgan used to point out how he couldn't have an in-depth discussion with a top-rated kid unless he showed some sort of good-faith move. That early offer was like putting down a money deposit that could be withdrawn at any time.
Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah knows this all too well.
Jimmy Lake's staff initially offered the 6-foot, 232-pound linebacker from Los Angeles a scholarship and he was ready to come to the UW, but nothing happened.
"Honestly, when I was in high school, Washington was one of my favorite schools," he said. "So when I got that offer, it was pretty surreal. I was interested in it, but, of course, it really didn't carry out like that."
Fast forward four years, and Al-Uqdah has come through the transfer portal to the Huskies at last after three seasons at Washington State, one as a redshirt.
"I wanted to play on a big stage," he said.
After being left behind by Lake's staff so long ago, Al-Uqdah now stands to be the UW's most important linebacker, if not the healthiest one.
In April, he joined the No. 1 UW defense and stayed there all spring. He's the glue to a position group under great transition, one in need of two new starters. He's the leader, the guy who's been ready to go since arriving on campus.
While Arizona transfer Jacob Manu previously was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and elite freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale comes with 4-star recruiting credentials, both linebackers missed spring ball dealing with their recovery from knee surgeries.
Al-Uqdah has held everything together in their absence.
The California native led the Cougars in tackles with 76 a year ago, ringing up a career-high 12 against New Mexico and 10 against Oregon State. He even picked up 6 tackles and a 24-19 victory over the UW in the Apple Cup.
So he's in Montlake, well after Lake left the place, with the coach pushed out after making questionable decisions that sent the program into free fall. One of them might have been passing on Al-Uqdah, someone who was ready to play for him.
Al-Uqdah had a UW offer and then he didn't.
"He didn't really follow through, I guess," the linebacker said.
Jimmy Lake should get a look at him now.
TAARIQ AL-UQDAH FILE
What he's done: He started 17 of 23 games in his two active seasons at WSU, piling up 116 career tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 7 pass break-ups, 4 forced fumbles, 3 recovered fumbles and 4 interceptions, including a 29-yard runback against Oregon State for a pick-6. Curiously, he's still awaiting his first college sack.
Starter or not: Al-Uqdah is the most established starter among the UW linebackers, a tough, aggressive player who appears immovable, with the others left to get healthy and compete for the spot opposite him.
