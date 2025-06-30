Husky Roster Review: Anterio Thompson Gets Keys to UW D-Line
The University of Washington defense appears to have plenty of high-caliber edge rushers to go around, enough linebackers to trust in the middle and maybe the tallest starting cornerbacks anywhere.
What isn't readily apparent is whether the Huskies have someone up front who can step up and be the playmaker the Huskies haven't had on a consistent basis since Levi Onwuzurike in 2019 and even Vita Vea before that.
The UW won its national championship in 1991 largely because it had a monster in the middle in Steve Emtman.
Heading into the fall, Jedd Fisch's staff has more or less put this chief defensive-line responsibility in the powerful hands of well-traveled transfer Anterio Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 305-pound senior who has bounced from Iowa Central Community College to Iowa to Western Michigan and finally to the UW.
The Huskies had Thompson running with the No. 1 defense when spring practice begin and nothing had changed for him once it was over. If he can make things happen this season, Thompson could be a superhero waiting to happen with a natural nickname to slap on him.
The Ant Man.
An ant is known to be strong for its size, capable of carrying heavy loads, and this guy named Anterio will be asked to do all of that for the Huskies.
"He's definitely a mature young man and he recognizes the opportunity he has and he's acting accordingly," UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Once spring ball began, Thompson and 6-foot-2, 315-pound sophomore Elinneus Davis were the starters at defensive tackle, with the Huskies at times going with a three-man interior front by adding Arizona transfer and hybrid defender Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei.
In the third practice, Thompson had his big hit of the spring when he came up the middle and slammed into redshirt freshman running back Jordan Washington, sending him flying backward. A few plays later, he dropped sophomore back Adam Mohammed for no gain.
"I'm here," Thompson said of the UW. "I'm enjoying my time. I'm enjoying what they've got to offer."
The Dubuque, Iowa, product seems to bring plenty of personality to the job, too, as he demonstrated when the newcomer walked on to the East practice field and declared to no one in particular, "Put me at safety in the middle of the field!"
Thompson then proceeded to run to the flat and play like one, pulling down wide receiver Audric Harris for a 2-yard loss.
The Huskies prefer to keep him in the middle of the line, raising havoc. They've had just 3 sacks and a single one from their down linemen over the past two seasons, respectively.
Tnompson doesn't have to go far to exceed those play-making totals.
"I know I have a lot to bring to the table," he said.
The Ant Man has spoken.
ANTERIO THOMPSON FILE
What he's done: Thompson previously had his shot at Big Ten competition with Iowa, but got buried in the rotation and played in just eight games in 2023, mostly on special teams. Given more latitude at Western Michigan, he finished with 34 tackles in 13 games, though just 1.5 tackles for loss and a lone sack.
Starter or not: He started 12 games for his MAC team last season, so he's handled that responsibility. He just needs to put up some disruptive numbers in order for the Huskies to have a fearsome defense that would match the offense for firepower.
