Husky Roster Review: Audric Harris Was Busiest UW Receiver
Break down the University of Washington wide receivers and they largely were assigned to two groups: four injured veterans who sat out the Spring Game and four true or redshirt freshmen who haven't played in a regular-season game yet.
Add to that Audric Harris, who fell somewhere in between, with a category all to himself.
Healthy and experienced,
The 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore, originally from Bellflower, California, by way of Las Vegas, showed up for all 15 spring practices and continued to keep himself in the middle of the competition to become a starter, preferably as a slot receiver replacing the graduated Giles Jackson.
"I think Giles had a really good year last year in the slot and they kind of want to build off that," Harris said of Jedd Fisch's coaching staff.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
With everyone else injured or just getting started, Harris was by far the busiest UW receiver of the spring. He caught more than two dozen scrimmage passes. His longest grab went for 27 yards, beating safety Vince Holmes on the play.
Spreading himself around, he was the only one who caught passes from each of the top four Husky quarterbacks in scrimmage plays.
"He's a real smooth player, which is good for some of the things in trying to slip second-level defenders," receivers coach Kevin Cummings said.
In his favor, Harris came from the same Vegas high school, Bishop Gorman, that sent Rome Odunze to the UW, though he signed with Arizona first because Fisch was there. Those receivers know each other fairly well.
"We always worked out together when he came back to Vegas," he said. "That's kind of like my big brother."
With all of his time served this spring, Harris could be treated more like an older sibling himself by the other Huskies.
AUDRIC HARRIS FILE
What he's done: As a freshman, Harris appeared in eight games, effectively burning his redshirt season. He caught 2 passes, a 9-yarder against Iowa on the road and an 8-yarder against Louisville in the Sun Bowl, which means he's still waiting on his first Husky Stadium reception.
Starter or not: Why not? With Denzel Boston and Rashid Williams considered likely first-teamers, the third spot in the lineup appears up for grabs. Penn State transfer Omari Evans, one-time Arizona transfer Kevin Green Jr. and Harris would be the most logical candidates, with Harris drawing the most spring snaps by far of anyone.
