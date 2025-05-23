Inside The Huskies

Huskies Offer QB Son of Long-Ago Rival Who Reacted to It

Kael Snyder is a 2027 prospect from Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

Dan Raley

Quarterback Kael Snyder on a visit to Utah.
Quarterback Kael Snyder on a visit to Utah. / Utah

Kael Snyder received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington football program that elicited a slightly muffled expletive response from his father on social media, either all in good fun -- or not.

The younger Snyder is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback from the Class of 2027 and a 3-star recruit from Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, a player of promise.

His dad, Adam Snyder, is a former 10-year NFL veteran, an 88-game starter on the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

Oh yeah, he played his college ball ... at Oregon.

Thus presents an interesting dilemma for all involved in the UW-Oregon football rivalry that usually takes no prisoners.

Young Snyder comes off a sophomore season in which he completed 191 of 370 passes for 2,149 yards and 17 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions, for a 6-6 Pumas team.

He's being recruited by a host of schools that also include Arizona State, BYU, Iowa State, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Utah.

No Ducks, or at least not yet.

Adam Snyder, 43, was the 2004 Morris Trophy winner in the Pac-12, as the league's top lineman; received first-team All-America honors, started three seasons for the Ducks and became a third-round draft pick.

The California native faced the Huskies four times in his Oregon career and split the games.

The big question here: Would he discourage his son from playing for his one-time bitter rival?

This sticky situation has emerged before, with defensive back Elijah Molden, son of former Oregon and NFL cornerback Alex Molden, going against the grain and playing for the Huskies and turning the experience into is own pro football career.

