Husky Roster Review: Injured Deven Bryant Has Healthy Outlook
Deven Bryant wore a protective boot on his left foot and didn't participate in a single University of Washington spring football practice.
Yet no one was more dedicated or attentive to what was required of him during those 15 workouts conducted by Jedd Fisch's new coaching staff than this redshirt freshman linebacker from Carson, California.
Among the first on the field each day, the 5-foot-11, 216-pound defender dove into his rehab with as much fury as anyone in or out of uniform, whether it be working closely with Husky trainers or by himself.
On the sideline in Husky Stadium, Bryant threw himself into heavy rope training and exercise bike pendaling. Once finished with that, he was never far from his position group, holding up dummies in drills and encouraging his fellow linebackers to play well.
Where everyone else seems to have one foot out the door these days, Bryant remains all in with both -- even if one is injured. For sure, after winter conditioning, he has much broader shoulders.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Preserving four years of eligibility, Bryant appeared in the Huskies' first four games last season before he was shut down and faded into the redshirt background with rave reviews and four years of eligibility intact.
One of the disadvantages of being an injured young player with a new UW staff is his linebacker coach Robert Bala doesn't know him and had to dig deep to understand what he has in the Southern California product.
"I watched his high school tape and I think he can help us," Bala said. "He's kind of a wild card for us when he gets back healthy. He's a very smart player. He does a good job in our meetings so far. He's doing everything he can do to dominate the particular position he's in right now.
"That's just getting mental reps, as many reps as he can, so he can step on the field and not have a step back. I think he's going to be a good player for us."
The attraction to Bryant, when the boot comes off his foot, is he'll be one of the speediest linebackers the UW has had in some time. Whether injured or healthy, he appears to be in a big hurry to be great.
DEVEN BRYANT FILE
What he's done: The well-decorated Bryant was named California player, defensive player and linebacker of the year by different entities when finishing up at the St. John Bosco High School football powerhouse, which previously sent Trent McDuffie to the Huskies and has since provided linebacker Khmori House . Once in Montlake, Bryant played in the first four games against Boise State, Tulsa, Michigan State and California to get a taste of college football. He finished with 6 tackles, 4 coming against the Broncos, all in one defensive series.
Starter or not: When healthy again, Bryant will find himself behind four senior linebackers in Carson Bruener, Alphonzo Tuputala, Drew Fowler and Bryun Parham. He still should draw considerable game time because he'll most likely be pegged as a potential starter in 2025.
