Inside The Huskies

Husky Roster Review: Justice Is Served as Williams Has Spring Breakout

After a lost freshman season because of injury, this young wide receiver made a lot of spring progress.

Dan Raley

Justice Williams had a productive spring football showing for the UW.
Justice Williams had a productive spring football showing for the UW. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Spring football practice at the University of Washington often is a lot like a movie screening to a test audience.

Players come out of nowhere like some unknown actor and suddenly have star power that wasn't there before.

This happened to freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright, who in the Spring Game went from bit player to leading man in just a few hours with a lot more catches than anyone else.

It happened to defensive back Rahshawn Clark every time he intercepted a pass, which was a half-dozen or more throughout April.

Then, of course, there was Justice Williams, an impressive enough looking athlete at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds just standing still.

Yet on a cold and overcast Saturday afternoon in Husky Stadium, Willliams, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Westlake Village, California, threw off his wraps and revealed himself to be potentially a big deal coming soon to a football theater near you.

"Justice has elevated himself a lot," UW receivers coach Kevin Cummings said. "He came in [as a freshman] and we didn't really see much of him. He's just working on his game. We're challenging him to be a lot better because he has the size and the speed to do it."

Justice Williams heads upfield at the East practice field.
Justice Williams heads upfield at the East practice field. / Skylar Lin Visuals

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.

In practice No. 6 on April 12, Williams got things started in his UW coming-out party with a 20-yard diving catch on a ball thrown by Kai Horton.

He followed up with a 45-yard reception on a deep ball from Demond Williams Jr., with a pair of defenders on him, on a play in which he landed hard and had the wind knocked out of him. Like Tom Cruise, he doesn't use stunt doubles.

He next bounced off a defender to make a 29-yard grab, again coming on a pass from Horton.

And, finally, this Williams high-pointed a ball in the end zone over the tight coverage of freshman cornerback D'Aryhian Clemons for a 13-yard touchdown catch, with the pass again coming from Horton.

Then it was time for this son of Roland Williams, a former NFL tight end, to take a bow.

Roll the movie credits.

JUSTICE WILLIAMS FILE

What he's done: After his lost freshman season because of an unspecified injury, Williams caught no fewer than 13 scrimmage passes in spring ball. Besides his breakout day, he hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dash Beierly in the 12th practice, showing off his speed by catching the ball in full stride in going up the left sideline.

Starter or not: If everything goes as it should, Williams someday will be a Husky starter. A better question is this: wide receiver or tight end? Simply because of the family genes, he likely will carry around that latter possibility. Yet he looks talented and sleek enough as a wide receiver for now.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Husky Roster Review: UW In Good Hands with Denzel Boston

Comparing Davis/Prysock with Other Top Cornerback Tandems

More Proof There Is Football Talent in Montlake

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football