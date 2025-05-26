Comparing UW's Davis/Prysock with Other Top Corner Tandems
Having not just one but a pair of lockdown cornerbacks is certainly a college football luxury few programs get to experience.
Consider the University of Washington is prepared to bask in the pass-coverage limelight this coming season with the well-regarded Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock penciled in as the Huskies' starting corners.
More and more this Arizona-turned-UW duo is popping up on lists singling out their high-level ability, such as the latest one below that pegs them as the nation's third-best secondary duo.
This is the second time in five seasons the Huskies have had a pair of elite players lining up in the secondary and defending passes together.
However, the UW earlier squandered the talents of Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, who each were first-team All-Pac-12 selections and then first- and second-round NFL draft picks in 2021, by having a 4-8 meltdown season.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis and 6-foot-4, 197-pound Prysock, both seniors, California natives and the tallest starting corners anywhere, bring their unusual size and reunite with the Huskies after starting together in 2023 at Arizona.
Here's what they bring numbers-wise from last season: Davis comes off a season in which he had 44 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 6 pass break-ups, an interception and a forced fumble, while Prysock finished with 45 tackles, 6 PBUs and a forced fumble.
At Notre Dame, 6-foot, 187-pound junior Christian Gray from St. Louis and 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore Leonard Moore from Round Rock, Texas, have been tabbed as the best cornerback pairing gentering the coming season.
Their stats: Moore in 2024 had 48 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 interceptions, 11 PBUs, and 2 forced fumbles in 16 games, while Gray topped out with 35 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 3 interceptions, 9 PBUs and a forced fumble.
Next up is Tennessee, where 6-foot, 193-pound junior Jermod McCoy from Whitehouse, Texas, is teamed with 6-foot, 185-pound junior Rickey Gibson III from Trussville, Alabama.
Their 2024 numbers: McCoy, who played as a freshman for Oregon State in 2023, finished with 44 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 PBUs, while Gibson had 32 tackles, 2 TFLs, 5 PBUs and a forced fumble.
With these Fighting Irish, Volunteers and Huskies corners, let the press coverage begin.
