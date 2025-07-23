Husky Roster Review: Macon Makes Good Freshman First Impression
For the 11th University of Washington spring football practice, the East Field was sunny, windy and virtually empty.
However, about a half hour before things got started, freshman defensive tackle Dominic Macon wandered out before everyone else in a Husky uniform and headed straight for a blocking sled.
For the next several minutes, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Macon fired out of a stance and threw himself at the padded contraption.
Over and over he did this, without any supervision, encouragement or goading, until his teammates began to arrive and prepare themselves for a two-and-a-half-hour practice session hard by Lake Washington.
Each Macon hit and subsequent metal spring recoil echoed through Montlake,
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Besides the desire to succeed, Macon showed up with a body that could lead him somewhere once he learns all the ins and outs of the UW defensive line.
"He comes in with an incredible physical base," said Matt Doherty, UW senior director of player personnel. "Long arms, big trunk and obviously very, very powerful."
During spring ball, Macon seemed properly motivated to get his college career started, willing to put in the extra work.
He immediately went into Husky development, largely working with the third-team defense and occasionally moving up to the second.
In one futuristic grouping, Macon was paired with redshirt freshman Omar Khan at tackle, freshman edge rusher Caleb Smith and junior edge rusher Jacob Lane.
A superb athlete for a big man, he won the Oregon 6A state heavyweight wrestling championship, finishing a perfect 33-0, as a junior at Adrienne Nelson High School in the Portland suburbs.
Macon could use all of his sporting skills to be a football playmaker. At least that's the hope of the Husky staff.
"He has the leverage down pat," Doherty said, "in terms of the wrestling skills."
With Macon, be prepared for plenty of takedowns, reversals and pins.
DOMINIC MACON FILE
What he's done: A 3-star recruit, Macon played for three Nelson High football teams that advanced to the state playoffs and he earned all-conference recognition each time, from honorable mention to first-team honors . Besides wrestling, he also threw the shot and discus on the track team.
Starter or not: With Macon's ready-made size and wide-ranging athletic background, the Huskies have great hopes for him in becoming not only a starter someday, but a memorable one piling up tackles and sacks..
