Husky Roster Review: Mohammed Provides Backfield Muscle
Of all the running backs paraded through the University of Washington football program in recent seasons -- from Myles Gaskin to Jonah Coleman -- Adam Mohammed is the one whose frame made you do an immediate double-take.
At 6-foot and 200 pounds, the freshman from Glendale, Arizona, showed up for spring football practice with this rock-solid physique and one a little more defined than all of the others who have preceded him carrying the ball for the Huskies during this millennium.
While he obviously hasn't met a barbell he didn't like, Mohammed has these cut biceps and legs that are as much natural gifts as they are weight-room produced. Dare we say, he conjurs up thoughts of Bo Jackson.
One of the more interesting dilemmas for Jedd Fisch's new UW coaching staff is how it plans to utilize the running backs on hand.
Coleman, of course, is this little dynamo who led Arizona in rushing as a sophomore, effortlessly does back flips in practice in full football gear and intends to have a very big year as the Husky starter.
Behind him is sixth-year senior Cam Davis, who has worked exceedingly hard to recover from a knee injury that cost him all of last season, this after he ran for 13 touchdowns in 2022 basically as the UW back-up running back.
Everyone similarly is very excited over the incoming transfer of freshman Jordan Washington, who left Arizona for the UW after spring ball, has sprinter speed and has been singled out as one of the Big Ten's top 10 spring transfer portal pick-ups.
Then there's Mohammed, who no doubt wants to play right away and show off all of that physical prowess that lurks behind the No. 24 that he wears like a Superman's "S" on his chest.
"He certainly doesn't run like a freshman," Fisch said at the midway point of spring practice. "He certainly doesn't look like a freshman."
It took just three spring practices before Mohammed gave everyone the first real glimpse of his advanced skill set when he caught a quick out pass in the right flat from fellow freshman and Arizona product Demond Williams Jr. and zipped 70 yards up the sideline to the end zone, racing past veteran safeties Kam Fabiculanan and Makell Esteen.
In the eighth UW practice, Mohammed took another pass in the right flat from Williams and showed off his impressive burst by racing 49 yards to score on the East practice field.
The spring game was held on May 3 at night in Husky Stadium in front of a decent turnout of fans to showcase what Fisch is doing with the Husky football program, especially with his running backs.
For those who might have forgotten, the first touchdown at dusk that evening was scored by Mohammed, who ran 3 yards to score and bowled over linebacker Anthony Ward at the goal line in the process. It was a play, that should we say, was Jackson-esque.
ADAM MOHAMMED FILE
What he's done: Mohammed didn't waste any of his time at 5A Apollo High School in the Phoenix suburbs by rushing for 5,180 yards and scoring 94 touchdowns in his four-year career. He averaged 11.4 yards per run as a senior. In the Husky spring game, he ran six times for 17 yards and that pad-popping score.
Starter or not: Coleman will be the Husky starter and Davis should be his back-up. Through their prior college production and seniority as players, they've earned the right. Yet Mohammed is waiting in the wings for his big chance. Look for him to play this season and be a future starter.
