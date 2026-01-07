Looking for QB, Huskies Reportedly Hosting Beau Pribula

The last time the University of Washington football team saw quarterback Beau Pribula in uniform up close was 14 months ago when he made a second-half appearance for Penn State on the same day the Huskies began handing their team over to Demond Williams Jr.

In the 35-6 Nittany Lions' victory, Pribula ran once for 8 yards. It was him against Williams for a good part of the second half.

On Wednesday, the Huskies apparently got a good look at the 6-foot-2, 212-pound signal-caller in street clothes, with multiple sites reporting that he was on a Montlake visit as someone in the transfer portal looking for a place to land.

Pribula, who transferred and started 10 games for Missouri this past season, must have heard the UW has an opening at his position.

Similar to the departed Williams, he comes advertised as a true dual-threat quarterback.

This past season for his SEC team, Pribula completed 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 9 interceptions, and rushed 95 times for 297 yards and 6 scores.

He led the Tigers to a 6-1 start, losing only to a Kalen DeBoer-coached Alabama team 27-24, before he suffered a dislocated ankle in a 17-10 loss to Vanderbilt.

Pribula didn't need surgery, but he missed the next two games before returning and starting in a 17-6 loss to Oklahoma and a 31-17 win over Arkansas.

Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (9) leaves the field after an overtime victory over Auburn in 2025. | John Reed-Imagn Images

With a 7-3 record as the starter, he passed up the Gator Bowl, which the Tigers lost 13-7 to Virginia to finish 8-5, and chose to enter the transfer portal.

Prior to Missouri, Pribula was an option-running quarterback from York, Pennsylvania, who gave Penn State a change of pace on offense by playing behind the pass-minded Drew Allar for two seasons.

For the Nittany Lions, he appeared in 24 games and completed 37 of 56 passes for 424 yards and 9 touchdowns, with just one interception. He also rushed 91 times for 574 yards and 10 scores.

With nearly everyone in his family a college athlete at some point, Pribula is the nephew of Barry Rahn, who was a USC quarterback in 1958-62, and the younger brother to Cade Pribula, who was a Sacred Heart quarterback in 2022-23.

According to news accounts, he intends to visit Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, with the latter now coached by James Franklin, who was Pribula's coach at Penn State.

