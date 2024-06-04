Husky Roster Review: Ngata Presses On for UW Rushing Attempts
The University of Washington football team suffered just three losses over the past two seasons and Daniyel Ngata had a hand in one of them.
In Arizona State's 45-38 upset of Kalen DeBoer's Huskies in 2022, the compact running back kept them a little off balance on defense in Tempe by piling up 39 yards rushing on only four carries. He snapped off a 26-yard run for the Sun Devils. He scored a third-quarter touchdown on a 1-yard plunge.
The 5-foot-9, 192-pound Ngata transferred to the UW and, even after the damage he did in the desert, has has found it difficult to pull a lot of game snaps for the UW.
Appearing in 10 of 15 games last year, Ngata -- described as the Husky back most likely to break a long one by former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb -- made himself available to return kickoffs over the latter half of the season just to get on the field.
"It's been tough, for sure, but it's possible — it's possible to get done," he said. "I'm getting the hang of it right now and I feel real positive going into the season. The coaches are helping me. There ain't nothing easy in life."
Ngata made that statement 10 months ago in fall camp. It still rings true for him in the upcoming season.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
As the back-up and occasional starter at Arizona State over three seasons, Ngata often was used as the fourth Husky running back in 2023. He played behind Dillon Johnson, Will Nixon and Tybo Rogers, none of whom are still with the UW, having moved on to either the NFL, the transfer portal or trouble with the law.
This season, his primary competition will consist of Arizona transfer Jonah Coleman, veteran Husky back Cam Davis returning from a knee injury and promising freshmen backs Adam Mohammed and Jordan Washington.
The good news for him is the new Jedd Fisch coaching staff had no qualms about using him this past April, running him five times for 25 yards in the spring game. He got dinged up, limping off late in spring ball, but he was available for the next practice. Fisch singled him out at times for productive runs.
Whether he's playing with or against them, Ngata has shown the Huskies that he's a tough, hard-working guy.
DANIYEL NGATA FILE
What he's done: Ngata followed brother Ariel to the UW, with his older sibling playing linebacker for the Huskies in 2017-19 before finishing up at Sacramento State. Daniyel left ASU following the Sun Devils' coaching change from Herm Edwards to Kenny Dillingham, moving on after playing in 26 games, running 136 times for 689 yards and 6 scores, and catching 14 passes for 98 yards. For the Huskies, he's drawn just seven carries for 23 yards and a TD. He returned 17 kickoffs for the UW, with 41 yards his longest return.
Starter or not: Ngata will have trouble leapfrogging Coleman and Davis for game-opening assignments, yet he started twice for Arizona State. The first time came against Wisconsin in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl and the other against Stanford a year later. So he's capable of carrying a bigger load if needed.
