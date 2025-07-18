Husky Roster Review: Quentin Moore Hurdles Back Into TE Picture
In the Spring Game, tight end Quentin Moore no doubt had his University of Washington football coaches holding their breath if not shaking their heads.
On his second play of the evening, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior from Kenmore, Washington -- returning from a knee injury that canceled out nearly all of his 2024 season -- caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and tried to hurdle cornerback Leroy Bryant, as if to show he was all the way back..
In the above photo taken by Skylar Lin, one can see Moore's unaffected right knee twisted in a somewhat compromising manner while he's airborne, with his previously damaged left knee about to bear the full brunt of his landing.
However, the fearless Moore emerged from that play and the spring finale in relatively good shape.
It's been a long road back, but there is great hope for him.
"If we can get him where I think he can be, the contribution will be significant," UW coach Jedd Fisch said.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
A year ago, Moore was the UW's No. 1 tight end following the graduation of the NFL-bound Jack Westover and Devin Culp and ready for a big season that would make him a pro football prospect, as well. He's the son of Mark Moore, a former Oklahoma State and Seattle Seahawks cornerback.
Lasting just a quarter and a half of the 2024 season opener against Weber State, the tight end's season ended almost before it got started in a most bizarre manner.
What happened to him in the second quarter against Weber State certainly was unscripted.
While catching a 14-yard pass from Will Rogers, Moore got blindsided by an opposing player who realized he should have been in the game, ran onto the field mid-play illegally yet undetected and plowed into the tight end's knee.
Fisch initially didn't think Moore would be out that long, and surgery wasn't required, but the tight end never came back.
Moore has had to start over in reclaiming snaps, pro football interest and his good health while becoming a medical redshirt.
"I've seen him grow a lot, just in terms of his mental ability," tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao said.
This spring, the Huskies eased him back into action. Moore didn't show up in scrimmage play until the ninth practice, when he caught a 15-yard pass from Tulane transfer Kai Horton over the middle.
"You just want to make sure," Paopao said of the tight end's return two-thirds of the way through spring ball.
In the 11th practice, Moore went over the middle again to haul in an 8-yard pass from Williams. He made a twisting, falling 10-yard catch of a Horton pass in the 12th practice, looking flexible and spry.
Moore should see plenty of action this season, but fast-rising sophomore Decker DeGraaf has supplanted him as the UW's No. 1 tight end and will be tough to dislodge.
Football, as he will tell you, is never fair.
QUENTIN MOORE FILE
What he's done: Moore, originally a Kansas junior-college transfer, enters his fifth UW season having appeared in 29 games. Primarily a blocking tight end, he has 8 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. His scoring catch was a memorable one -- a 2-yard TD grab that provided the winning points in a 34-31 victory over Oregon in the 2023 Pac-12 championship game.
Starter or not: Moore has five starts to his name. He opened against Michigan State and UCLA in 2022, California and Oregon State in 2023 -- all as the second blocking tight end -- and against Weber State as the first tight end. He'll have a chance to unseat DeGraaf and undoubtedly will share plays with him.
