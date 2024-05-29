Husky Roster Review: Reynolds Is Desert Rat Who Knows How to Scamper
As a freshman, Keith Reynolds wore No. 89 for the University of Washington football team, a rather obscure wide-receiver jersey that seemed to indicate he was at the back of the line, a temporary wardrobe assignment for him.
That might have been by design as Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff seemingly tried to stash or redshirt someone who basically amounts to an offensive secret weapon just waiting his turn for others to graduate and get on the field.
Reynolds' time should be now. He wears No. 15, a real hit-or-miss football shirt for the Huskies in recent seasons. He ran with the second-team offense throughout spring practice. He hasn't gotten any slower in streaking downfield. His engine always seems to be idling.
The 5-foot-9, 177-pound Reynolds has a previous track record from the high school fields in the High Desert of Southern California that suggests he can go the distance at any time. Jedd Fisch's staff appeared to recognize this in April, throwing as many quick outs to this speedster as it could in order to get him out in space and see what he can do.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
"I've very excited," Reynolds said at the Sugar Bowl. "I'm continuing to still develop, continuing to still work hard each and every day. I'm extremely blessed and just ready to go, and ready for my number to be called."
Speaking of numbers, Reynolds now wears 15, which previously belonged on offense over the past decade in Montlake to fellow wide receivers Taeshaun Lyons, Jabez Tinae, Alex Cook and Puka Nacua, plus tight end Derrell Daniels. Lyons transferred to Utah in January. Tinae appears to be out of football. Cook converted to safety, changed numbers and signed as an undrafted NFL free agent, now with the Carolina Panthers. Nacua had a sensational rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams. Daniels appears to be retired from pro football.
Reynolds comes from Adelanto, California, on the edge of the Mojave Desert and situated at 2,800 feet of elevation, where he always seemed to be running for his life. He's the Huskies' consummate desert rat.
Consider he played for a dismal 1-9 Adelanto High team as a senior and was so good he was named Desert Sky League Offensive Player of the Year. He snapped off 77- and 94-yard runs for instant touchdowns, got free for 77- and 80-yard punt returns for scores, and returned an interception 89 yards for yet another long-distance TD for the Saints.
He played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. He ran for four touchdowns in a 44-24 victory over Granite Hills. Against the same team the following season, Reynolds rushed for 225 yards and 3 scores and, as a left-hander when flinging it, also passed for 319 yards and 4 scores in a 68-56 defeat.
For now, the Huskies gladly will settle for the occasional electrifying touchdown catch from him, looking for No. 15 to get open and bust free and let defensive backs see the back of that jersey.
KEITH REYNOLDS FILE
What he's done: In his freshman season, he made cameo appearances against Michigan State and California and settled into a redshirt year. In spring practice, he ran with the No. 2 offense much of the time, went fully extended to make catches and appears on the cusp of steady playing time.
Starter or not: Reynolds will likely assume a back-up role, with the Huskies trying to sneak him onto the field and get the ball to him in the flat or send him around the end on fly sweeps. It shouldn't be long before he scores his first UW touchdown.
