Husky Roster Review: Tafai Could Be Ready for Heavy Duty
At times, University of Washington spring football proved extra challenging for offensive guard Kahlee Tafai, gut-wrenching in fact.
Early in the fifth practice, the redshirt freshman from Los Angeles, apparently feeling ill that day, went down on his hands and knees on the sideline of the East practice field and vomited violently. He did this in front of wide-eyed fans just a few feet away, people who were standing on the other side of a metal fence.
Yes, Jedd Fisch did say he wanted Husky followers to get an up-close look at his Husky football team whenever possible this past spring.
Near the end of the 11th practice, Tafai was blocking in Dempsey Indoor when he went down with a knee injury. He yanked his helmet off in frustration and flung it to the turf. Five trainers immediately surrounded him. He was helped to a medical table for a longer check-up but apparently escaped a serious mishap.
Husky football has kept him on his toes, at least when he's not on his knees.
"I think the first thing you experience is a sense of humbleness when you come in," Tafai said at the Sugar Bowl. "It's a little different in college."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Tafai began spring ball at left tackle, missed four practices following his sensitive stomach issues, and returned as a right guard, operating with the No. 1 offense when physically able.
At 6-foot-5 and 338 pounds, Tafai now carries 15 more pounds on his frame than listed before spring ball -- making him the heaviest Husky by a considerable amount of weight.
While it's unclear what Fisch's training staff considers would be an ideal size for him, it seems the new coach prefers his offensive linemen to play much heavier than the previous staff. Note his difference in body shape in the first two photos accompanying this story, taken this spring and last fall.
Heading into fall camp, Tafai could be a factor as the Huskies try to put a new line together. He's got the most bulk. He's dealt with adversity. He's played to a crowd.
KAHLEE TAFAI FILE
What he's done: Tafai didn't appear in any UW games as a freshman and missed half of his senior season at Leuzinger High School in L.A. with an ankle injury, so he's way overdue to receive some extended Saturday playing time.
Starter or not: He plays both guard and tackle, which works in his favor for getting on the field. He also might be too heavy and need to slim down for game-day stamina. Yet with as many as three starting jobs up for grabs, Tafai will be in the mix as the Husky line shakes out.
