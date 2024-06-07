Husky Roster Review: UW Always Does Well with Players Named Robinson
A lot of freshmen show up for University of Washington football, take a look at all of the talent assembled and initially blend into the background. Not Jason Robinson Jr.
It took just two spring practices for the 5-foot-10, 151-pound freshman wide receiver from Long Beach, California, to run a short route, get tangled up with nickelback Jordan Shaw and trade angry shoves to the point they tried to drive each other into the ground -- marking the first Husky skirmish of the Jedd Fisch era.
A few practices later, Robinson was waiting for a drill to begin when the music loudly booming through Husky Stadium took hold of him and he began to dance by himself.
If anything, this newcomer is very much his own player, full of confidence and a man with all the moves.
Whether or not that translates into instant playing time, Robinson won't need long in his UW career before he's in the middle of the action, with 2025 maybe a launching-pad season for him.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Throughout 15 spring practices, Robinson spent much of his time with the No. 2 Husky offense. Guys seem to gravitate to him. In fact, he chatted with quarterback Dermaricus Davis for the longest time in one of the latter's final UW practices, maybe discussing Davis' impending departure to the transfer portal.
In December, former Husky coach Kalen DeBoer told how Robinson was one of the first to commit on a big UW recruiting weekend and did so by pulling out a prepared speech at a dinner and impressing everyone with such a calculated approach.
Working in with the No. 1 offense near the end of spring ball for Jedd Fisch's staff, Robinson teamed with seniors Jeremiah Hunter and Giles Jackson and wowed parctice goers by making a fully extended catch of a Will Rogers pass.
He also showed his toughness by catching a sideline pass from the aforementioned and departed Davis and taking a big hit, but bouncing right back on his feet.
Robinson got his UW career off to a good start in April, showing he belongs at this level and doesn't plan on being all that patient. Who knows, another speech might be in order, revealing more of his football intentions.
JASON ROBINSON JR. FILE
What he's done: For San Juan Hills High School, Robinson comes off a season of big numbers, catching 68 balls for 900 yards and 9 scores. He played two years for Long Beach Poly before that and showed he's a winner, with his teams collectively going 11-2, 10-1 and 11-4.
Starter or not: Robinson will play soon enough at the UW. For now, he's similar in stature and speed to redshirt freshman Keith Reynolds and the Fisch staff often had them on the field at the same time, maybe envisioning them as bookends some day. The Huskies have had good luck with Robinsons as freshmen, with Nate previously becoming a starting cornerback in 2002 and his dad Jacque emerging as the 1982 Rose Bowl Most Valuable Player.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington