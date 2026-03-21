On Husky Pro Day, Quentin Moore Was At His Best

Just the other day, Quentin Moore was there to watch his young daughter Tatum take her first two steps, a most memorable family moment.

Not long after that, the former University of Washington tight end -- someone put through the wringer as a college football player -- took a big step himself.

At Husky Pro Day, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Moore was as impressive as any of the 15 one-time Huskies who were put through the paces in front of a big turnout of NFL scouts.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds. He caught the ball effortlessly. He looked as relaxed and as confident as ever as he auditioned to become a pro football player.

With Moore, he comes at this quest from the opposite direction compared to most tight-end prospects. These guys usually are known receivers who have to prove they can block. He's an elite blocker who has to show he can catch in an adequate manner.

Having that blocking ability goes a long way to securing employment in the NFL.

"I feel like that's the reason I'm getting talked to by a lot of teams," he said of his physical prowess. "They do watch the film. With me personally, if you appreciate my game, you have to watch the film."

Moore has gone through a lot of travails to reach this point of his football career.

He came out of Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Washington, with plenty of attention, as the son of former Seahawks cornerback Mark Moore, but he didn't have the grades to enter the UW.

So it was on to Independence Community College in Kansas where he singled out as the nation's No. 1 JC tight end by 247Sports following the 2019 season.

Quentin Moore and his young daughter are greeted by UW coach Jedd Fisch. | Dave Sizer photo

After transferring to the UW and patiently playing behind Cade Otton, Devin Culp and Jack Westover, all NFL bound, Moore earned the starting job for 2024.

He lasted a quarter and a half until a Weber State player ran off the sideline unnoticed and blindsided him on a pass reception, leaving Moore with a season-ending knee injury.

This past season, Moore was blocking on a punt against Michigan when he got hit under the chin, dropped to the ground with a concussion in a scary fashion and had to be transported to an Ann Arbor hospital.

Quentin Moore goes airborne for more yardage. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Through it all, he's persevered and kept coming back. He played in 41 UW games and started 10 times. He finished with 13 catches for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns, modest numbers but ones that came in big moments.

His first score was a 2-yarder that gave the Huskies a 34-31 victory in the 2023 Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas. His second TD was a 32-yarder in a 38-10 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl and his final college outing.

"I've come out the other side," Moore said. "I'm at the end of the tunnel and it's keep going,"