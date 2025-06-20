Husky Roster Review: With Snap Judgement, UW Turns to Ryan Kean
Changing things up a bit this spring, the University of Washington football team introduced new defensive and offensive coordinators, welcomed a host of incoming linebackers and unveiled some gigantic young offensive linemen.
Yet the place in which the Huskies made the most radical and sweeping personnel moves was the special teams.
Jordan Paopao gave up his double-dip duties as the overseer of all kickers and snappers to solely concentrate on the tight ends, which is how it should be.
Three-year starting punter Jack McCallister, once Australian rules football player Dusty Zimmer publickly committed to Montlake, transferred out first to Nebraska and then to Purdue.
Snapper Caleb Johnston left this winter for California, apparently well aware changes were coming across the board at the UW.
And longer snapper Cameron Warchuck, after getting a close-up look at the competition, announced midway though spring practice he would be entering the transfer portal, though he stayed with the Huskies until the end of spring ball before leaving.
Only senior place-kicker Grady Gross hung on to his No. 1 job after this position area changing of the guard took place.
So what's new?
Jedd Fisch brought in a pair of coaches in Chris Petrilli and Greg Froelich -- Petrilli as the full-time guy, Froelich as an analyst -- to take over for the special teams and shore up kicking accuracy, punting placement, snapping dependability and return coverage.
New punters are Luke Dunne and Trevor Allen, transfers from Oregon and Adams State, to vie for McCallister's spot, with the aforementioned Zimmer watching one spring practice and immediately heading home to Australia.
That brings us to Ryan Kean, the new snapper.
He's a Utah Tech transfer who will be asked to replace Johnston and Warchuck who shared the job in 2024 after the Huskies dealt with multiple muffed or dribbled snaps early last season.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Kean from Corona, California, came in, looked smooth in what he does and took over right away in April.
After the seventh of the 15 spring practices, Warchuck, a one-time Colorado transfer, apparently had seen enough and made his portal move.
While Husky special teams might have got a short shrift in 2024, with Fisch and coaches concentrating on an a team overhaul after they were left with just one returning starter off a national runner-up finisher, the snappers and kickers best be on their fingers and toes going forward.
RYAN KEAN FILE:
What he's done: Kean snapped the past two seasons for Utah Tech, earning all-conference accolades as a redshirt freshman in 2023. For a 1-11 team this past fall, he was busy, snapping possibly on as many as 88 punts, 13 field-goal tries and 28 extra-point kicks. The inept Trailblazers had just one punt blocked.
Starter or not: Kean will be entrusted with all of the snapping chores going forward with two seasons of eligibility remaining for the UW. It's a spot that requires perfection.
