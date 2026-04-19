Husky Spring Practice No. 9 Punctuated By Sanoe Collision

When it comes to freshmen for the University of Washington football team, people tend to marvel at the burgeoning size and physical prowess of Kodi Greene and Derek Colman-Brusa, a pair of well-developed and highly motivated linemen pegged to start right away.

Over two and a half hours and 120 scrimmage plays on Saturday afternoon, the UW trotted out yet another first-year player who laid out such a punishing hit, it could be heard all the way Kirkland.

Freshman running Ansu Sanoe merely took a handoff and advanced the ball a measly two yards, but what he did in the process brought the house down at Husky Stadium.

Packing a thick, rangy frame that goes 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, Sanoe ran over linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale in such a punishing manner -- sending the tough-guy but suddenly vulnerable defender tumbling over backward -- it brought a roar like no other from his teammates.

Offensive tackles John Mills and Drew Azzopardi couldn't contain their excitement over what just happened and ran onto the field yelling and screaming.

John Mills (72) cuts an intimidating figure at spring ball, along with Soane Faasolo. | Dave Sizer photo

Injured center Landen Hatchett felt euphoria to the point he did pirouettes and thrust his arms into the air at midfield.

For Sanoe, who hails from Gresham in the Portland suburbs, it was business as usual. Two practices earlier, this fullback masquerading as a tailback slammed into safety Paul Mencke Jr. in an equally earth-shaking manner, hardly feeling the brunt of the collision at all.

Two-thirds of the way through spring ball, this was the uproarious highlight of a ninth spring football practice held on what coach Jedd Fisch called "a Chamber of Commerce day" in Montlake.

"Our guys participated and competed their a**** off, which was great to see," Fisch said. "It was great to see the guys working."

No one got hurt on that aforementioned Sanue play or any other and there was plenty of contact to go around as players continually were shuttled on and off the field.

These Husky freshmen certainly don't act like the usual wide-eyed newcomers who need to adjust to a much more physical game than they're used to.

They're fearless, if not slightly foolish.

Consider early in practice, freshman running back Brian Bonner Jr. rushed for a 3-yard gain that had the Huskies' 6-foot-6, 335-pound Mills and 6-foot-4, 226-pound edge rusher Ramzak Fruean, yet another first-year player, emerge from the pile and begin repeatedly shoving each other.

Figuring this little disagreement was over, Mills began walking away, only to have Fruean show himself to truly be a man with a death wish.

Defensive tackle Elinneus Davis is having a productive spring. | Dave Sizer photo

Fruean ran after Mills and gave him a healthy shove from behind. Incredulous at this, Mills gathered himself, did an abrupt turn and walked to the freshman to get the last shove in and it was over.

"We're better understanding what the program is about and better understanding the necessity to be elite in the weight room and be a big team, to be tough, to be physical," Fisch said.

Sanoe, Mills and Fruean apparently each heard that message on Saturday.

Football-wise, the Huskies did a lot of things right and under control.

Eleven plays into scrimmaging, Demond Williams Jr. delivered a 24-yard pass to junior wide receiver Rashid Williams that was noteworthy for its pinpoint accuracy. The junior quarterback dropped the ball perfectly between cornerback Dylan Robinson and nickelback Ramonz Adams Jr. to find his target.

JP Losman gets his Husky quarterbacks, who include Demond Williams Jr. and Dash Beierly, ready for scrimmaging. | Dave Sizer photo

Still, feistiness certainly was one of the themes of the day. Redshirt freshman running back Quaid Carr got off the ground angry after a sizable gainer and into the face of guys who had just tackled him. This exchange concluded with sophomore safety Paul Mencke Jr. coming up and giving Carr an unapologetic push away from everyone.

Carr, however, had the last word when on the following play he ran into the end zone from 10 yards out and dunked the football over the goal-post crossbar.

Junior defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, maybe having the best spring of anyone on the roster, next crashed through to drop Bonner for a 4-yard loss, landing on top of him. Davis does that once a practice, beating someone badly and then pouncing on a helpless ball carrier.

With injured edge rusher Isaiah Ward held out of contact, Ohio State transfer Logan George took most of the first-unit snaps in his first-unit spot. He showed off his defensive playmaking ability by getting into the backfield to touch down Demond Williams Jr., who is hands-off to the defense in terms of tackling, for a sack and a 7-yard loss.

Williams redeemed himself a short time later by hooking up with the other Williams again, throwing a 25-yarder to him with linebacker Xe'ree Alexander and safety Rahim Wight Jr. defending.

The messiest play of the afternoon, at least for the offense, came in the final segment.

Dylan Robinson and Manny Karnley have been running as the UW's No. 1 corners. | Dave Sizer photo

Taking the snap at the 7, Williams at quarterback ill-advisedly decided to shovel a pass straight ahead, intended for the other Williams, and Robinson came up with it on defense, bringing an appreciative roar for those who saw it.

The sophomore corner was so excited by this, he ran alongside the front row of the stadium seats, slapping hands with what looked to be high school football players.

It was a very touchy-feely day for the Huskies with Ansu running over one of the Big Ten's better linebackers, Mill having to put a brazen young edge rusher in his place and Robinson sharing in his good fortune with appreciative young spectators.