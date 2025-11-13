If Coleman Can't Go, Mohammed Poised For First UW Start
When you didn't see Jonah Coleman for the entire second half against Wisconsin, in a close game in which he was needed, it was obvious he was hurting more than ever. He played banged up over much of the 2024 season, so it takes a lot to sit him down.
That being the case, It just doesn't seem feasible the University of Washington senior running back will be available for Saturday's outing against the Purdue Boilermakers, which will be held in the wind and the rain at Husky Stadium.
While the UW medical staff is said to be capable of performing treatment miracles -- see offensive tackle Carver Willis' previous comments about his return -- Coleman is a good bet to sit out this weekend's game so he can finish the season strong against Oregon in a few weeks and be at optimum capacity for an ensuing bowl game.
Why take any unnecessary chances on his health?
Which means sophomore Adam Mohammed, patiently waiting for the Coleman era to end and his chance to carry the ball on a frequent basis, likely will turn into something more than a movie trailer this weekend and become a first-time starter against last-place Purdue (2-8 overall, 0-7 Big Ten).
"If this week is his week to go out there and start, I think he's going to have a fantastic game," UW coach Jedd Fisch said on Thursday.
As the designated Husky running back in waiting, the 6-foot, 220-pound Mohammed, a sophomore from Glendale, Arizona, has been well preserved.
He's appeared in all 22 UW games held since he arrived after first signing with Arizona and then following coach Jedd Fisch to Seattle.
In two seasons, he's run 94 times for 438 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 18 catches for 133 yards.
His longest run remains 32 yards, coming in his first college game against Weber State on his second career carry in 2024.
"You, for sure, are going to see a dude who gets physical," Mohammed said earlier of becoming the No. 1 back.
As the photos with this story reveal, he's changed his hair color countless times as a team fashion plate.
His most notable dye job is his blond hair color with a purple W imprinted on the back of his skull.
If his teammates didn't call him "Helmet Head" for that look, Mohammed got off way too easy.
He rushed for a career-high 95 yards on 14 carries in a 70-10 victory over UC Davis earlier this season and, in replacing Coleman against Wisconsin, he picked up 54 yards on 12 runs, his second-best effort, in last weekend's 13-10 defeat.
"I think Adam is a really good football player and keeps getting better and better," Fisch said. "I think he's running the ball a lot better than he was earlier in the season."
If called on to make his first college start this Saturday, Mohammed should be poised for a big day. Inclement weather could make the rushing game even more of a priority than usual.
No slight to Coleman, but people have been clamoring to see more of Mohammed simply because he's a big back with speed and would look good in open spaces. This weekend, they may get their wish.
