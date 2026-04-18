Safety CJ Christian Lost to UW With Achilles Tear

On a brilliant Saturday afternoon in Husky Stadium, one in which the University of Washington football team went through a scrimmage-heavy practice without any injuries, coach Jedd Fisch addressed a pair of previous mishaps.

Meeting with the media for the first time in two weeks, Fisch shared how sixth-year senior safety CJ Christian is out for the season with a torn right Achilles heel that happened in this past Tuesday's practice at the Seahawks' VMAC complex.

Similarly, the Husky leader reaffirmed that sophomore running back Jordan Washington, who suffered a neck injury two Saturdays earlier, remains out for the spring with his status still uncertain for the upcoming season.

The 6-foot 209-pound Christian had just been medically cleared to rejoin the Huskies from a turf toe injury when he went down at the pro football facility. He spent nearly all of that practice lying on a training table with his head buried in a towel, obviously upset.

"He had the traditional Achilles tear and you just don't know what happens," Fisch said. "You just feel something in the back of your heel."

A year ago, Christian transferred in from Florida International, where he was a 20-game starter, and ran with the Huskies' No.1 defense for much of the spring.

However, he played only in the season opener against Colorado State, injured his toe and was done for the season.

Christian previously played one year for Iowa Central Community College and three at Florida International before his two lost years at the UW.

If he played again, he would need a medical waiver to for a seventh college football season. It's unclear if he try to play again for the Huskies.

"Whatever we can do to help CJ," Fisch said. "We certainly hope he'll stay with the program."

Jordan Washington looks for room to run against Boise State in the LA Bowl. | Dave Sizer photo

Washington was injured in the third practice of spring ball while trying to interrupt Manny Karnley's interception return -- he took a stiff arm to his neck.

He had to be immobilized by trainers, placed on a backboard and transported by an ambulance that came on the field to the hospital nearby to be examined.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Washington from Long Beach, California, was the Huskies' No. 1 back at the time he went down. Three days later, he came out to practice wearing a neck brace.

"The first thing we have to do is get him out of his neck brace," Fisch said. "Once we get to that phase, we'll go on from there and re-evaluate. The doctors will lead us through that. We're currently in a wait and see."

Geirean Hatchett is returning for a seventh college football season. | Dave Sizer photo

Yet another player injured during spring ball and ruled out is seventh-year senior offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett, who Fisch said will return for August training camp. The older Hatchett was hurt near the end of the second practice and has been wearing a sling ever since.

He started all 13 games last season at right offensive guard, but was handling the center duties when he was injured because his brother Landen is recovering from a broken wrist and is out for the spring.