Waiting On Sunday Decision, Thumbnails on UW's 14 Recruits

Depending on who you abscribe to, the current University of Washington football recruiting class falls somewhere between 10th and 15th.

Which means, according to stars, highlight video and good old-fashioned guesswork, the Huskies are trending upward in making themselves highly competitive if not playoff worthy again.

The UW is just three years removed from advancing to the championship game and winning 14 out of 15 games.

While that momentum was blunted as quickly as it started -- with a coaching change from Kalen DeBoer to Jedd Fisch thinning the roster and ruining a recruting class -- Fisch has stayed the course on the rebuild, bringing in players who resemble those on the best Husky teams.

This year's focus has been in building a future defense that might be worthy of a nickname such as "Purple Reign" or "Death-Row Dawgs."



With the Huskies awaiting Sunday's decision from 4-star Southern California safety Gavin Williams (YouTube, 2 p.m. PT), they have 14 commitments in hand and eight are defensive players, and six are 4-star recruits.

To regress, here's who's headed to Montlake in 2027 so far:

Blake Roskopf, QB, 6-foot-5, 235, 4 stars, Goodyear, Arizona -- He picked the UW from 30-plus offers after throwing for 2,815 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2025.

Zerek Sidney, WR, 6-0, 175, 4 stars, Goodyear, Arizona -- He has a 45-catch, 591-yard, 11-touchdown season to his credit, connecting with Roskopf.

Reis Russell, OL, 6-3, 295, 4 stars, Highland Ranch, Colorado -- The son of a former NFL and All-America linebacker, he picked the UW over schools such as Georgia and Oregon.

Isala Wily-Ala, S, 6-2, 195, 4 stars, Bellflower, California -- From Trent McDuffie's St. John Bosco High, Wily-Ala picked Montlake over Michigan and Arizona State.

Jon Ioane, DL, 6-3, 295, 4 stars, Tustin, California -- This versatile athlete, who has filled in at quarterback, selected the UW over Penn State and UCLA.

Jeremy Adeyanju, RB, 6-0, 215, 4 stars, Phoenix, Arizona -- From Bralen Trice's high school, this back comes off a 1,167-yard, 15-touchdown season.

Braylon Pope, WR, 6-3, 195, 3 stars, Sumner, Washington -- A big target, he caught 52 passes for 869 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for Washington's 4A state champs.

Maurice Williams, CB, 6-1, 180, 3 stars, Graham, Washington -- He had 8 pass break-ups in four games after sitting out as a transfer.

Ethan Couch, LB, 6-3, 205, 3 stars, Bellflower, California -- One of a bookend set of twins from St. John Bosco.

Justin Couch, LB, 6-2 205, 3 stars, Bellflower, California -- The shorter of the linebacker siblings from St. John Bosco.

Titus Osterman, LB, 6-4, 235, 3 stars, Kimberly, Idaho -- Idaho's No. 1 player comes off a 96-tackle season.

Matamatagi Uiagalelei, ER, 6-3, 240, 3 stars, Santa Ana, California -- From a wide-ranging football family, the younger brother of the Huskies' starting defensive tackle last season follows him north.

Isaiah Leilua, LB, 6-0, 220, 3 stars, Anaheim, California -- This kid comes from Jacob Manu's high school, which are good credentials to have.

Zach Albright, TE, 6-5, 235, 3 stars, Snohomish, Washington -- He had 18 catches for 205 yards and 5 TDs for a run-oriented team.