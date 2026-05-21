Huskies Enter Donald Tabron Quarterback Sweepstakes

Number 37.

Pardon University of Washington football recruiters for feeling as if they entered the local licensing office on Wednesday afternoon and were handed a tiny slip of paper and directed to find a seat and endure a long wait.

Rather than pay for auto tabs, the Huskies put in a bid for 5-star quarterback Donald Tabron II, who comes from Detroit, where he's the latest model off the showroom floor, and they made him a scholarship offer.

Tabron is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

He's a rising junior at Cass Technical High School, or Cass Tech.

He plays for a team called the Technicians.

Look under the hood and he's considered the next big thing in terms of quarterback recruits.

For the Huskies, they're the 37th school to enter the Tabron sweepstakes.

Yes, they could be in for a long wait.

However, Tabron has witnessed Jedd Fisch's offense in action,

He attended last season's Michigan-Washington game in Ann Arbor, as a guest of the Wolverines, and watched the home team win 24-7 when Demond Williams Jr. had the game get away from him and his teammates after he threw a flurry of second-half interceptions.

Still, Tabron is no sure thing for the local Big Ten powerhouse. He's been compared to Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood and he's not real keen on that.

Cass Tech freshman quarterback Donald Tabron II calls for the snap in 2024 at Ford Field. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I don’t want to be remembered as the quarterback who played like Bryce Underwood,” Tabron told The Athletic. “I’m just building my own path. He won two state championships. I want to win three, four state championships. I want to build my own legacy.”

At Cass Tech, he's thrown for 4,502 yards and 52 touchdowns as a freshman and a sophomore combined, and he has a 23-1 win-loss record as the starter.

As a ninth-grader, he directed the Technicians to a Michigan High School Division 1 state championship. Last season, he and his team lost 42-19 to Detroit Catholic Central in the title game held at Ford Field.

Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Oregon are among those who got in early on this young quarterback prodigy.

Tabron recently visited A&M, he's toured USC and he's already made three trips to Eugene.

As for the UW, the young quarterback acknowledged the Montlake offer with a social-media posting.

Yet with so much attention coming his way, Fisch's recruiters could be in for a long wait, hoping to hear No. 37 called.