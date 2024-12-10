In the Portal, Dunn Appears to Be Casualty of UW Coaching Change
Frozen in time is an image of Chuck Morrell, former University of Washington co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, walking off the practice field in deep discussion with Tristan Dunn, now an ex-Huskies defensive back in the transfer portal.
It just all goes to show how nothing really stays the same in college football, how people end up all over the landscape, how everyone has a different opinion on talent.
Dunn, who made it known he was portal bound on Monday, was the local kid from Sumner, Washington, who was an up-and-coming safety and nickelback for Kalen DeBoer's staff for two seasons.
Jedd Fisch's coaches, however, came in and tried to turn the 6-foot-4, 191-pound sophomore into a linebacker.
Dunn ended up playing in eight of the dozen Husky games, not showing up on any Big Ten injury lists for the four outings he missed, which means his career had hit somewhat of a plateau with his new coaches.
A big hitter, he ended playing almost exclusively on special teams and watched while others rotated in and out at safety and nickel.
Dunn originally committed to Arizona State, but avoided that program implosion in 2022 by flipping to the UW and DeBoer, becoming one of the then new Husky coach's first five signees.
When the UW played the Sun Devils in Tempe that season -- and lost 45-38 to a team that had fired coach Herm Edwards -- Dunn was sent onto the field in the first quarter as a true freshman, his services rendered necessary because injuries had cut into the secondary depth.
"He's put on 10 pounds, learned the playbook and he's a guy we can anticipate being able to help us out," Morrell said back then. "That's a big push."
Dunn appeared in all 15 games on the run to the CFP national championship game against Michigan, and 27 in all while in Montlake.
Yet the coach who was having long talks with Dunn, putting him on the field in crucial times and envisioning a future need for his talents, went out the door in January when DeBoer took the Alabama job, with Morrell joining the head coach on that staff as an analyst.
Dunn was left behind to forge a similar connection with the replacement staff and it didn't happen.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington