Manu Had Husky Play of the Day at Michigan State and Here's Why

The 58-yard touchdown pass at Michigan State from quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to wide receiver Chris Lawson was a thing of beauty for the University of Washington football team, both for the pinpoint throw and the catch in traffic.

The double pass from wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck to Williams to tight end Decker DeGraaf never seems to disappoint for its always well-oiled precision, with DeGraaf turning this bang-bang play into a 33-yard gain.

However, for the degree of difficulty and the sheer timing of it all, the Huskies' play of the game on Saturday night in East Lansing, Michigan, hands down was linebacker Jacob Manu's acrobatic interception deep in his territory, killing off the Spartans' only real opportunity to pull out a game they would lose 21-14.

On second-and-5 at the UW 17 in the third quarter, Manu alertly made a lunging, one-handed grab of quarterback Cam Fancher's ill-advised and rather desperate heave to keep the drive alive with the game tied at 14. The linebacker was out in the flat, covering tight end Brennan Parachek, and made sure to get a foot in bounds.

"I had one like that in walk-through and everybody was surprised -- they didn't think I could catch like that," Manu said impishly. "I'd just seen the ball in the air and tried to make a play."

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The Spartans never got near the UW goal line again for the last quarter and a half of this game.

Meantime, Manu came up with the first interception of his Husky career, and just the second pass theft of his college experience. The linebacker got his first for Arizona in 2023 against Utah and returning it 36 yards.

Manu's latest heroics enabled the UW defense to own yet another second half on the scoreboard, shutting out Michigan State after intermission, just as it had Penn State the week before, and this after holding Nebraska to just three points in the second half in the game prior to that.

"I didn't really have to tell nobody," Manu said when the team captain was asked how he gets his unit to respond in this manner. "I felt the like the whole team knew already. We just had to do our job. When we do our job, that's when no points are scored."

These replays of the Jacob Manu interception 🤯 @UW_Football



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/hpwANddVAr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 15, 2026

For Manu, the interception at Michigan State just capped off what was another solid performance by him that consisted of 8 tackles and a quarterback hurry. He always leads by example.

"I think ultimately it comes down to us just doing our job," he said, giving the simple explanation. "In the first half, we had a coulple of mistakes there. In the second half, everybody did their job and showed up."