Jackson, McCutcheon Listed As Questionable Prior to Penn State Kickoff
Possibly diluting the University of Washington secondary -- which ranks second nationally in passing yards allowed -- reserve cornerback Elijah Jackson and back-up nickelback Dyson McCutcheon are listed as questionable for the Penn State game, according to the Big Ten availability list, which is released weekly two hours before kickoff.
For Jackson, a 15-game starter in 2023, that's an upgrade after he missed the previous two outings against Indiana and USC. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound junior has 15 tackles and a pair of pass break-ups.
McCutcheon has appeared in all nine UW games so far this season while playing behind redshirt freshman starter Jordan Shaw. A 5-foot-11, 182-pound junior, he's collected a dozen tackles and two PBUs.
Both have been part of a Husky defensive backfield that has permitted just 142 yards passing per game, second only to Texas coming into the weekend.
Jackson and McCutcheon's injuries remain undisclosed.
Five UW players were ruled out against Penn State and none were new revelations. They included junior edge rusher Zach Durfee, senior tight end Quentin Moore, sophomore tight end Ryan Otton, sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. and freshman safety Rashawn Clark.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee will miss his fourth consecutive game as he continues to be slowed by a pair of turf toes, which are ligament strains, and his season practically has been a total wash so far. He's appeared in just two full games and been limited in four others.
