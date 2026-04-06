Jake Flores Moves to Center Stage During UW Spring Ball

For all of the stability the University of Washington offensive line brought to spring football with four starters returning, center has been more of an issue than anticipated, at least temporarily.

While it was expected to be a Hatchett stronghold -- with older brother Geirean holding down the job until Landen receives medical clearance from wrist surgery this month -- that arrangement lasted not quite two practices.

With both Hatchetts sidelined for now, Jake Flores, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound redshirt freshman from Mission Viejo, California, currently is the No. 1 Husky center,

He overcame a rough start on Thursday in which he sent at least a pair of snaps over the head of quarterback Demond Williams Jr. before settling in and enjoying a relatively stress-free Saturday practice when everyone put the pads on.

His early misfires weren't all that unusual for a new Husky center stepping in.

The departed Zach Henning, now at Arizona, had the same shotgun snap problems when he first took over for an injured Landen Hatchett last year and began sending the ball back to Williams.

For that matter, the younger Hatchett in 2024 dribbled a few balls back to then quarterback Will Rogers when he took a few early turns in games as a first-time UW center during that season.

Flores spent all of 2025 watching and weight lifting while redshirting before he finished up the LA Bowl at left guard, stepping in for fellow freshman John Mills, for the final series of a 38-10 victory over Boise State

For the time being, he's a first-unit center, filling in for Landen and Geirean Hatchett and backed up by walk-on junior Parker Cross.

Jake Flores and Champ Taulealea head for the UW locker room. | Dan Raley

Landen Hatchett, who wears a thick black club-like cast on his right hand that prevents him from hiking the football for the time being, took a few Saturday snaps at right guard in non-contact drills.

The Huskies won Flores' services in a spirited recruitment in which the 3-star player entertained 22 offers, according to 247Sports, coming from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

Jake Flores, Zach Durfee and John Mills head to the locker room during 2025 UW spring practice. | Dan Raley

He's drawing invaluable starting snaps now while being so young in the system, which will only bode well for him as a UW lineman in the long run.

Once both Hatchetts are done with Husky football following the coming season, Flores could be the leading candidate to become the starting center entering spring football a year from now.