Jedd Fisch Gesture for His Players Had Nice Ring to It

Washington Football's PAC-12 Championship and Sugar Bowl rings from the 2023 season!



PAC-12 Champions Ring:

💎10 purples stones on the palm commemorate the 10 PAC-12 wins.

💎Scores of each PAC-12 victory on the arbor.



Sugar Bowl Champions Ring:

💍14 purple stones commemorate… pic.twitter.com/sjfaRiQUAe