Huskies Receive Second 2027 Commit From Local Corner

Jedd Fisch's coaching staff likes those tall, lanky cornerbacks.

With Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock packing up their stuff and getting ready to leave the University of Washington to chase their NFL dreams, the Huskies picked up a Christmas Eve commitment from Maurice Williams from Graham-Kapowsin High School in the Tacoma suburbs.

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, he fits that long and lean mold.

Williams is the Huskies' second holiday season commitment from the Class of 2027, both local prospects, joining wide receiver Brayden Pope from Sumner High School.

On a day the Huskies said good bye to NFL-bound wide receiver Denzel Boston, they welcomed Williams.

He comes from the same football-minded Pierce County high school that sent quarterback Dylan Morris to the UW, offensive lineman Vega Ioane to Penn State and offensive lineman Foster Sarell to Stanford in recent years.

Ioane, originally a Husky commit before the Jimmy Lake coaching change, was named first-team All-Big Ten for the Nittany Lions this past season.

Williams, who played his sophomore season for Yelm High School, holds 10 scholarship offers, with Arizona State, Boise State and BYU among his other Power 4 opportunities.

He was a multiple time visitor to Montlake over the past year, touring the facilitiies for Junior Day last March and posing for photos with Fisch.

Online stats available at Max Preps indicate that Williams played in just four games and had 8 pass break-ups for a Graham-Kapowsin team that won three 4A playoff games before losing to Lake Stevens 44-35 and was eliminated.

It's not clear if he was injured or the stats were incomplete.

The Huskies currently have just one experienced cornerback returning in rising sophomore Dylan Robinson, a California native who started five games in his first season as an. injury replacement for the aforementioned Davis.

Sophomore Rahshawn Clark, however, could move over from nickelback and handle a corner slot if needed. He had an interception in the recent LA Bowl against Boise State.

Other UW corner candidates are sophomore Elias Johnson from Portland, and redshirt freshmen D'Aryhian Clemons from Spanaway, Washington, and Ramonz Adams Jr. from Smithville, Texas.

This month, the Huskies also signed five Class of 2026 defensive backs, who include cornerback candidates in Rahsjon Duncan from Oakland, California; Elijah Durr from Tacoma; Ksani Jiles from Los Angeles, and Jeron Jones from Mission Viejo, California.

