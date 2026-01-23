Jedd Fisch's Approach to Transfer Portal Has Its Limits
The University of Washington football team has signed 10 players from the transfer portal so far, obtaining a group heavy on kickers and defensive linemen, which seems like sort of an unusual mix to focus on, but is based on imminent need.
For those who think the Huskies haven't been working this talent marketplace hard enough or in more of a widespread manner, coach Jedd Fisch doesn't hesitate to explain why.
"I do not and will not subscribe to trying to build a team through free agency," he said emphatically last week. "Some people can do that. Good for them. That is not us."
Instead Fisch says he prefers to build his program around high school players and doing whatever he can to keep them thereafter, which is no easy talk in the somewhat lawless and frenetic movement of players that takes place now.
After all, he still can't explain why running back Adam Mohammed, so carefully groomed for the No. 1 job on what everyone perceives to be a top 20 football team this fall, left for a continuous program rebuild at California.
Or maybe Fisch just chooses not to go there.
Or it was a bidding war the UW wouldn't engage in.
The other side of this portal world everyone has to acknowledge is walking a fine line in not alienating the proven players you have on the roster by turning to portal personnel just for show.
"We are to going to bring in players and we are going to develop those players and see how good they can get," he said of his high school recruits. "I will guarantee you that we will have a better team."
For example, Fisch brought up Dylan Robinson, who was a highly regarded freshman cornerback last season who started five games as an injury fill-in. He had a sack against Oregon and a fumble recovery at UCLA. He got beat a few times.
The UW coach won't bring in a more veteran corner to compete with him, rather he'll let the now sophomore know that's he the guy and is being permitted to develop.
"Dylan Robinson will be better this year than last year," Fisch said.
The kickers and defensive linemen will arrive in bunches because they're replacing people who have left, with eight defensive tackles either using up their eligibility or transferring since the LA Bowl was played a month ago.
"To just go replace guys and have our name talked about in the portal, it's not for us," Fisch said.
"Our goal is to sign the best players back and see how good they can be."
UW INCOMING PORTAL PLAYERS
1. Tyler Robles, PK, Texas State
projected to be No. 1 kicker
2. Hunter Green, P, San Diego State
Will assume No. 1 punter role
3. DeSean Watts, DT, Sacramento State
will enter D-line competition
4. Darin Conley, DT, Ball State
will enter D-line competition
5. Kai McClendon, DT, Mississippi State
early projection to be starting DT
6. Kolt Dieterich, OT, Sam Houston State
LT starter or will provide depth
7. Manny Karnley, CB, Virginia
projected corner starter
8. Logan George, ER, Ohio State
will provide pass-rushing depth
9. Jayden Limar, RB, Oregon
RB starter or will provide depth
10. Christian Moss, WR, Kennesaw State
WR starter or will provide depth
